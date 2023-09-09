Daniel Khalife latest: terror suspect arrested in Chiswick

Daniel Khalife escaped from Wandsorth prison earlier this week

The terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.

It added: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Officers had been searching the area earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings of the fugitive.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

12:08 PM BST

Rishi Sunak 'very pleased' by arrest

Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased” that Khalife has been arrested, as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.

Speaking at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.

“It’s good news that we captured the person concerned. As people already know, the Justice Secretary has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

“And this is obviously very welcome news. And again, my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

12:01 PM BST

Pictured: Police in Chiswick

Police searching for Khalife in the Chiswick area on Saturday - Jamie Lashmar/PA

The territorial support group of the Met Police took part in the search - Jamie Lashmar/PA

11:58 AM BST

'The police were checking everybody’s gardens'

Paul Wade, a Chiswick resident, opened his curtains to find five police officers outside his home on Saturday morning as part of the search for Khalife.

He said: “They said ‘I expect you know why we are here.’

“They were checking everybody’s gardens. Our neighbour told us there were sniffer dogs.

“As we understand it, they just clambered over the walls and inspected, they didn’t wake everybody up. They just checked. They had helicopters above.”

11:57 AM BST

'Great work by the Met Police'

Chris Philp, the Home Office minister, congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective” work to apprehend Khalife.

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all Officers involved in this operation.”

11:56 AM BST

Welcome to our coverage of Daniel Khalife's arrest

