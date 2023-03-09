Terror suspect who trained with 9/11 hijackers freed from Guantanamo after decades without charge

Prisoners in Guantanamo Bay - Petty Officer 1st class Shane T. McCoy/US Navy via Getty Images

A Saudi terror suspect who took flying lessons with two of the 9/11 hijackers has been released from Guantanamo Bay detention camp without charge after two decades.

Ghassan al-Sharbi, who the US long suspected of being an Al Qaeda operative, was repatriated to Saudi Arabia on Saturday after 20 years in detention without ever being convicted of an offence, the fourth release this year from the military prison.

Months before Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, a Phoenix FBI agent warned that Middle Eastern students appeared to be taking flying lessons for the purpose of attacks involving civil aviation.

While the memo was not heeded, Mr al-Sharbi, now 48, was known to have studied at an aeronautical university in Arizona and attended flight school with two of the 9/11 hijackers. The US says Mr al-Sharbi fled to Pakistan after 9/11 to train in bomb-making. He was arrested there the next year, allegedly tortured in custody and sent to Guantanamo.

US military efforts to convict him were frustrated as court rulings and congressional directives evolved in the face of challenges to the military tribunal’s legal authority to try the Guantanamo detainees.

Mr al-Sharbi was released on the understanding that Saudi Arabia will implement “a comprehensive set of security measures including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing,” the Pentagon said.

Saudi Arabia — the country from which most of the 9/11 hijackers came — long has had facilities for detaining and rehabilitating extremists.

Despite pledges from successive US presidents to close the military prison, located on a US naval base in Cuba, 31 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. According to the Pentagon, 17 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; nine are involved in the military commissions process; and two detainees have been convicted in military commissions.