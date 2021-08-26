Terrorist attack at Kabul airport, US service members and civilians dead. Here's what we know.

The atmosphere in Kabul, Afghanistan turned deadly Thursday. ISIS-K, a terrorist group opposed to the Taliban, took credit for a bombing and gun attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed Americans and Afghan civilians.

Another explosion near the Baron Hotel, close to the initial bombing at the Abbey Gate, resulted in a "number of U.S. & civilian casualties," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted Thursday.

Here's what we know:

How many people died in Kabul today?

Twelve U.S. service members were killed in the attack at the Afghan airport. Among the casualties were 11 Marines and a Navy corpsman.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said a "a number of Afghan citizens" were also killed or injured. Ten victims of the attack were dead upon arriving at an Italian charity hospital.

How many Americans are still in Afghanistan?

The State Department said Thursday it is tracking roughly 1,000 U.S. citizens believed to still be in Afghanistan. Most, 75%, are making preparations to leave.

Are Americans still being evacuated from the Kabul Airport?

Gen. McKenzie said Thursday the U.S. government is continuing to evacuate civilians amid the attacks.

"Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission... As of today, we have approximately 5,000 evacuees on the ramp (at the airport) awaiting airlift," he said.

More than 104,000 citizens have been evacuated from the airport since Aug. 14, the general confirmed.

Is the U.S. working with the Taliban?

McKenzie said Thursday that the U.S. and the Taliban share the goal of completing evacuation procedures by Aug. 31.

"They have a practical reason for wanting us to get out of here by the 31st of August," McKenzie told reporters. "They want to reclaim the airfield."

"We've reached out to the Taliban. We've told them you need to continue to push out the security perimeter. We've identified some roads that we would like for them to close" to reduce suicide-born vehicle threats, McKenzie said.

"As long as we keep that common purpose aligned, they've been useful to work with. They cut some of our security concerns down," he added.

Contributing: The Associated Press

