If terrorists attacked Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, would America do nothing?

America's passion for military style firearms, combined in at least one case with the ideology of hate, unleashed a fresh torrent of death sentences with ruthless efficiency in recent hours and days. More than 30 people in communities across the nation were gunned down for being in the wrong place at the wrong time for reasons irrespective of age or innocence.

There was Keyla Salazar, just short of turning 14, enjoying a summer of Disneyland and the promise of a new puppy. Her life ended at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on July 28. Keyla's 19-year-old killer used an AK-47 style rifle to kill two others, including a boy age 6, and wound at least 12.

Jordan Anchondo, 25, was shopping for school supplies Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso when she suddenly faced the climactic choice of shielding her 2-month-old from a man with an assault-style rifle. The baby boy survived. Anchondo paid with her life. Nineteen others were gunned down and 26 wounded.

People attend a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. More

And yet another gunman, wearing body armor and carrying what police called a "high capacity" rifle and extra magazines, stalked an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, shooting and killing nine and wounding more than two dozen.

In 216 days of this year, there have been 251 mass shootings leaving 520 dead and 2,000 wounded. And yet Congress does nothing to try to stem the carnage.

If a terror organization exploiting weaknesses in the nation's defenses launched three attacks on America in a week, you can be damn sure Congress would cut short its recess to act. So what's the difference?

With each new slaughter, hard lessons are ever more glaring:

►The tired, pro-gun trope that "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," simply doesn't apply. Good (and brave) police officers responded to shootings in Gilroy and Ohio in less than a minute and prevented even greater tragedy. But such is the lethal potency of assault rifles, where a high-velocity round fires as rapidly as a trigger is pulled, that the dead and wounded accumulate almost instantaneously.

►Only a federal ban on military style weapons and high-capacity cartridges will work. The Gilroy gunman couldn't legally acquire his firearm in California. So he simply crossed the border into Nevada.

►A sensible first step is a federal minimum age of 21 for the purchase and possession of high-velocity rifles. President Donald Trump is in favor. Such an age restriction exists for alcohol. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes it is necessary for the purchase of tobacco. So why not for the favorite weapon of mass shootings?

Many will be quick to blame much of this violence on Trump's amped up, nativist take-down of migrants, minority neighborhoods and people of color serving in Congress. Certainly along a spectrum of those harboring dark thoughts on race who feel validated by such rhetoric, and who find and incite each other online, there lurk some prone to violence.

Trump has a moral duty as a leader to denounce white supremacist violence and tamp down his rhetoric. His comment Sunday afternoon that "hate has no place in our country" was a start, but made no mention of guns and white nationalism and was far short of what's needed.

Police, after all, are investigating whether the alleged El Paso shooter, a white man, posted online a racist, anti-immigrant screed that echoed some of Trump's language. The same online site was used for an anti-Semitic rant by a white man who shot up a California synagogue in April. And FBI Director Christopher Wray said last month that most suspects arrested in recent domestic terrorism are motivated by white supremacy.