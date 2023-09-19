'Terrorists': Ukraine's Zelenskyy wants Russia booted out of the UN. Live updates

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, says he doesn't believe Russia should remain a member of the global body given its audacious and bloody invasion of his country.

Zelenskyy will address the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. Russia will have a seat in both rooms, and Russian Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.

"If ... there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations,” said Zelenskyy, who said he was not sure if he would listen to Lavrov's remarks or leave before he speaks.

Zelenskyy arrived in the U.S. on Monday and spent time visiting wounded Ukrainian troops at a New York hospital. He also plans discussions with President Joe Biden and some members of Congress as he lobbies in support of Biden's aid package proposals for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York on Sept. 18, 2023.

Developments:

∎ A Russian forces guided aerial bomb slammed into the Kharkiv region city of Kupiansk, killing three civilians, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

∎ Denmark will send 45 tanks purchased in cooperation with other countries to Ukraine, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Tuesday.

Deadly strike on Ukraine city may have been friendly fire

The Sept. 6 missile strike on Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 15 civilians and wounded more than 30 others appears to have been an errant Ukraine missile, the New York Times reports. Zelenskyy blamed Russian “terrorists” for the attack, which drew international outrage.

But the Times says security camera footage indicates the "tragic mishap" was the result of a missile fired from Ukraine-held territory. Missile fragments, satellite imagery and witness accounts "strongly suggests" the missile was an errant Ukrainian air defense rocket fired by an old-school, Russian-made Buk launch system, the Times said. Ukraine's military said it was investigating the claim.

Ukraine to get US Abrams tanks 'soon'

The high-tech, M1 Abrams tanks the United States committed to Ukraine will be arriving in the embattled nation soon, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said Tuesday. Austin, speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany that drew representatives from more than 50 countries, said the U.S. and Ukraine’s other allies have committed more than $76 billion in aide for Ukraine’s defense. Kyiv's counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming territory seized by Russia "continues to make steady forward progress," Austin said.

"The more Russia prolongs its war, the more glaring its cruelty becomes," Austin said. "Russia’s assaults have increased far beyond the battlefield and inflicted untold human suffering."

Contributing: The Associated Press

