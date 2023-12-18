Terry Bradshaw says Dallas Cowboys look ‘stupid’ after loss to Buffalo Bills

Following the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills ex-Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw questioned his faith in the Cowboys.

“I don’t know why I believe in Dallas, I love their coach. Why don’t they take it on the road and get nasty? They don’t do it,” Bradshaw said on the FOX Overtime postgame show. “They sit back ... just take all you want from me. We’ll just go ahead and look stupid and that’s what they did today.”

The Cowboys have struggled on the road this season with all of their losses coming away from AT&T Stadium.

“When you’re playing great football teams and you believe in yourself, you take a certain amount of intensity with you that you deny them what they’re doing to say that they could come out and rush the football against Dallas’s defense.” Bradshaw said. ”You gotta be kidding, [Buffalo] knew they could that’s why they did it.”

The FOX analyst was especially critical of the defensive performance on a day when Dallas gave up 266 rushing yards to the Bills in the loss and finished by saying Dak Prescott had played himself out of the MVP race.