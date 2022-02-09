Terry Duane Turner indicted on murder charge, claims self-defense in killing of Austin immigrant

Just hours before 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi of Austin was shot and killed in the front seat of his 2016 Audi in October, he called his mother to chat. It was something he did regularly, his mother Fatiha Haouass told the American-Statesman.

“He used to call me every other day, and we would talk for hours,” said Haouass, whose family emigrated from Morocco. “He would update me on how he was doing, and he would check in about the family.”

In that last conversation, Haouass said Adil asked her why she named him Adil. In Arabic, Adil is a variation of the name Adel that means "fairness" and "justice.”

“It was a weird question,” she said. “I didn’t understand it then, but maybe he had a feeling he was going to die.”

'Is that what you call self defense?': New questions arise in Austin immigrant's shooting death

Haouass and her son Othmane Dghoughi, Adil’s younger brother, say they have spent the last several months fighting for fairness and justice on Adil’s behalf after he was shot and killed by 65-year-old Terry Duane Turner in October.

On Wednesday, a Caldwell County grand jury returned an indictment on a charge of first-degree murder for Turner.

Dghoughi's family had feared that the jurors would hand down an indictment on a lesser charge of manslaughter or let Turner walk free entirely, based on Turner’s claim for self-defense.

“We are a little bit worried about the results of the indictment,” Othmane Dghoughi said before the indictment. “But we spoke to the district attorney (Fred Weber), and he assured to us that he would be doing the right thing and he would present first-degree murder."

What we know about the shooting

On Oct. 11, around 3:40 a.m., Turner had called 911 from his home in Martindale, a Caldwell County town several miles east of San Marcos, telling authorities, “I just killed a guy.”

According to authorities, Turner told sheriff's deputies that a motorist was parked in his driveway and that he brought his gun when he went out to confront the driver. He said the driver had pointed a gun at him so Turner shot the man behind the wheel, later identified as Dghoughi.

Story continues

Dghoughi died at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, killed by a bullet that first went through his raised hand, authorities said.

Investigators found a casing on the driver's side of Dghoughi's Audi, but they did not find a gun in Dghoughi's car or in his possession, according to Turner's arrest affidavit.

Turner, though, was not immediately arrested. Instead, he was taken into custody 11 days later when he surrendered to authorities. He was charged with murder, and his bail was set at $150,000. He spent less than two hours in jail before he bonded out.

Linda Rivas Vazquez, who lives in San Marcos and works in Lockhart, holds up a sign questioning the bail amount set for the man who killed Adil Dghoughi.

'Looking for a better life'

Dghoughi was the oldest of four children, who immigrated to the United States from Morocco in 2012, in search of a better education. He attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island and graduated with a master's degree in business administration and finance.

He had moved to Austin, where he met his girlfriend, Sarah Todd, in 2020 as he sought a job as a financial analyst. His family said his email shows he had several interviews lined up.

“He was just looking for a better life," Haouass said, "and he was getting interviews set up. But now his dream is gone just like that, because someone chose to" take his life.

'I just killed a guy': Activists, family question why police took 11 days to arrest suspect in Austin immigrant's death

Authorities say they have no reason to believe that Dghoughi and Turner knew each other.

Those close to Dghoughi have told the Statesman that he liked to drive around and listen to music — his favorite performer being Janis Joplin. That is what they believe he was doing on his drive home that night, after leaving a football watch party that he attended with Todd.

But his family and loved ones think Dghoughi took a wrong turn and ended up in front of Turner's home. Before he could pull up Todd's address, which was just a few miles away, on his phone's map app, Turner pulled a gun and shot him, his family believes.

Adil Dghoughi's brother Othmane Dghoughi looks to the sky during a vigil for Adil in Martindale on Oct. 24, 2021. Adil was shot and killed in his vehicle by a Martindale homeowner in early October.

Seeking justice

Rebecca Webber, an attorney for the family, criticized the Caldwell County sheriff’s office, saying that Turner's case was being treated differently from a similar case that occurred just three weeks earlier.

In September, a 69-year-old woman admitted to killing her husband, Lothar Storch, 82, at the home they shared near Tilmon, in Caldwell County. Storch was shot multiple times and died there. Dena Katharine Harris Storch was arrested and charged with murder just three days later with bail set at $1 million.

She was indicted for a murder charge in November – 63 days after the shooting first occurred.

But in Adil Dghoughi’s case, where Turner admitted to police he killed him, the case has been ongoing for more than 120 days.

Family and friends hold a vigil for Adil Dghoughi in Martindale on Oct. 24.

The Caldwell County sheriff's office has not responded to multiple requests for comment about the Turner case or the Storch case.

“Police had all the information on the first day,” Othmane Dghoughi said. “They never brought anything new during the 11 days Turner was free. They should've arrested him the morning after it happened, but they didn’t.”

For Haouass, who has been living with Othmane at his College Station home since November, her grief runs deep.

“My whole life has changed since I lost my son. I can’t remember a day that I didn’t cry while remembering him," Haouass said. "That kills me. It wasn’t time for him to go. And for someone to take his life away, that’s not easy. It’s not easy at all.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Martindale man indicted on murder charge in death of Austin immigrant