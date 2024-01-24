Terry Rozier live blog: What the veteran guard and Spoelstra are saying before Heat debut

We’re launching a live blog on new Heat guard Terry Rozier, who had a brief introductory news conference before he debuts for the Heat on Wednesday night against Memphis (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun).

Rozier addressed several topics:

▪ On how excited he is to play for the Heat: “It’s been no secret how much love I have for the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade growing up. This is definitely a full circle moment. I’m happy to be back on that stage in a playoff race. It’s huge.”

He exchanged jerseys with Dwyane Wade years ago and said “it meant everything, just to get that opportunity to trade jerseys. I definitely still have the jersey. That’s not going anywhere.”

▪ On playing with three other players who are averaging 20 points per game, like him: “I’m not here to step on nobody’s toes. I want to be me. I want to help this team get over that hump. That’s what I want to do.”

The Heat is the only team with four players averaging at least 20 points per game (Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro).

▪ On Adebayo: “We are both competitors, definitely have that respect playing against each other. Pick and roll is going to be special. You have to pick your poison.”

▪ On his skill set: “I add the toughness for sure. Definitely a guy that’s not selfish. Want to look for [shots for] myself and look for my teammates. Heat culture, I think I fit right in. Ready to play right away.”

▪ On playing for Rick Pitino at Louisville: “It helped tremendously. I thank him every chance I get, definitely, on the court, off the court, ready to get my mind right to be ready for this stage. It’s huge.”

▪ On discussions with Erik Spoelstra: “Definitely want to take my time. Things are not going to be perfect right away. I feel like I fit the Heat culture and I’m coming right in, can come in on the defensive side [and help]. We’re basketball players. We will figure it out.”