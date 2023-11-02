Terry Turner found guilty of manslaughter of Moroccan immigrant at Martindale home in 2021

LOCKHART — Terry Turner, who was on trial this week for killing a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant at his home in Martindale two years ago, on Thursday was found not guilty of murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter.

Family members of the victim, Adil Dghoughi, could be heard weeping as the verdict was read, while his brother kept his head down and resting on a bench seat in front of him.

The jury's decision brings about the close of this week's trial. The case made national headlines two years ago as Turner, 67, has repeatedly claimed he killed Dghoughi in self-defense. Turner has repeatedly said and testified in court that he believed he saw a gun pointed at him, so he pulled the trigger. Dghoughi was unarmed.

Turner will be sentenced Friday. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony carrying with it a two- to 20-year prison sentence. Judge Chris Schneider, who is overseeing the case, did not read the entire verdict on Thursday, choosing to only highlight that Turner was found guilty of manslaughter, and did not read his verdict of not guilty for murder.

Othmane Dghoughi, brother of Adil Dghoughi, came out of the courtroom with tears rolling down his face. In the moments before the verdict was read, Sarah Todd, the girlfriend of Adil Dghoughi, and other family members were huddled together anxiously awaiting the reading.

Othmane Dghoughi declined to speak with members of the media on Thursday. Earlier in the day, he'd told the American-Statesman he was ready for a murder conviction. He made a promise that he wouldn't go back to visit his brother's grave in Morocco until Turner was put in prison.

Turner's family could also be seen crying after the verdict was read. Turner's lawyers with Austin-based law firm E.G. Morris said they would not comment until after the sentencing, which will come on Friday.

A recap of events

According to Turner's testimony earlier this week, he said he became worried after seeing a strange car parked in his driveway at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2021. He testified that, believing multiple people were trying to steal something or cause him harm, he grabbed a gun from his nightstand and went out to confront the driver, immediately pointing his weapon at Dghoughi's window.

Dghoughi immediately began backing up and turned to the left, when Turner came face to face with Dghoughi's vehicle. Turner said he moved to the driver's side of the vehicle and began knocking on the window with his gun.

Turner's testimony was conflicting; at times he stated that he was “trying to get them to leave” and then at others he was worried "they are trying to get away."

After knocking on the window, Turner said, he believed that he saw a gun and that "I was going to die." He shot into the car, killing Dghoughi with a gunshot to the head.

Was Turner 'reasonable'? Prosecution says no in closing arguments

In closing arguments, Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber said the jury would decide if Turner acted "reasonably" and if there was "provocation" to warrant his arguments of self-defense.

Weber said prosecutors proved that Turner's suspicions of a "home invasion" or multiple thieves were unfounded, making his decision to shoot Dhgoughi unreasonable.

Weber also pointed out that Turner immediately pointed his weapon at Dghoughi, who was trying to flee the scene — suggesting Turner provoked the situation and was not acting in self-defense.

Once the prosecution ended its closing arguments, Othmane Dghoughi, brother of the deceased, and his mother, began weeping and consoling each other.

Defense argues Turner was not 'unreasonable'

In defense attorney Gerry Morris' closing arguments, he asked if it was "unreasonable" for Turner to react the way he did seeing a strange car in his driveway at 3:30 a.m. and believing that a gun was pointed at him.

No evidence was ever presented that Dghoughi stole anything from Turner or that he ever got out of his vehicle in the four minutes that he was in Turner's driveway before he was shot.

Morris said that Dghoughi had "no reason to be in Terry Turner’s driveway," and questioned if Dghoughi was even lost. Records showed that Dghoughi had directions to his girlfriend's home in Maxwell, a few minutes away from Turner's house, pulled up on his phone at the time of his death.

“(Turner) was reasonable in his actions,” Morris said. "And he regrets it and will regret it for the rest of his life.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Terry Turner found guilty of manslaughter of Moroccan immigrant