Terry Turner serve 6 months in jail, 10 years probation for manslaughter conviction

A Martindale man who shot and killed a Moroccan immigrant in 2021 will serve 10 years probation and six months in jail.

Terry Turner, who was found guilty of manslaughter on Nov. 2 for the killing of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi in 2021, will serve four days in jail each year of probation. Turner will report for jail on Oct. 11, the anniversary of Dghoughi's death, with release on Oct. 12. He will repeat the process on Dec. 27, with release on Dec. 28, which is Dghoughi's birthday.

Judge Chris Schneider sentenced Turner, 67, to serve the first 140 days immediately. Turner will also have to pay a $10,000 fine, complete 400 hours of community service and wear a GPS ankle monitor for at least a year. Turner is not allowed to leave the immediate counties surrounding Caldwell as a term of his probation.

The same jury that found Turner guilty of manslaughter also sentenced him to serve up to 10 years probation, forgoing a prison sentence for the second-degree felony that usually could bring a two to 20-year prison sentence. A juror who spoke to the Statesman said they regret the decision to give him probation, stating that there was "no justice" in the sentence.

Othmane Dghoughi, younger brother to Adil, spoke after the sentencing, addressing Turner directly in the courtroom for a few tense moments.

"You killed my brother in a horrible way, because you thought you were a man … because you had a gun," Othmane Dghoughi said. "You got away with this murder. Shame on this county."

Dghoughi parked his car for a few minutes in Turner's driveway at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2021. Cell phone records made available during the trial showed that Dghoughi had put in his girlfriend's address, who lived a few miles away on his GPS.

Turner, 67, stated that he saw the car in his driveway and grabbed his gun. He then went outside, pointing his gun at Dghoughi, who was in the vehicle. Dghoughi began backing away, and eventually the car came head-to-head with Turner, who then jumped to the side of the car and began banging on the window with his gun.

Turner then shot Adil Dghoughi, stating that he believed he saw a gun in the car. Dghoughi was unarmed, and the bullet passed through Adil Dghoughi's hand before striking him in the head.

During the trial, Turner testified that he felt regret for killing Adil Dghoughi, while stating that his home was being robbed.

