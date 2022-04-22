Tersano Is Awarded Prestigious EcoVadis Medal for Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

As a global leader in business sustainability ratings, France-based EcoVadis evaluates over 90,000 companies based on 21 categories of sustainability.

April 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Based in Ontario, Canada, Tersano is a privately-held cleaning innovations company with offices and distribution centers throughout NORAM, LATAM, APAC, and EMEA.

EcoVadis recently awarded the prestigious bronze medallion to Tersano to recognize the company’s commitment to driving positive social and environmental change through its business.

“We are honoured to be recognized by the world’s most trusted evaluator of sustainable business practices, EcoVadis,” states Tersano’s President and CEO, Steve Hengsperger, “Harsh chemical cleaners continue to make the world unsustainable. Our mission is to change that trajectory through the innovation of Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO®), a much more responsible alternative to traditional cleaning products.”

Tersano designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance devices that create and dispense SAO on demand, a simple, safe, and sustainable cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing solution. The revolutionary all-in-one sanitizing cleaner is stronger than bleach yet 100% safe for people and the planet. Tersano is reinventing perceptions of what cleaning should be.

“Our commitment to sustainability is not only demonstrated through our products and services, but modelled in our day-to-day operations and processes,” states Hengsperger, “Our suppliers, distributors, and customers share our vision for a safer future and our drive to create it together. We will always keep improving our sustainability program to achieve carbon zero goals. We are very proud to be awarded the EcoVadis bronze medallion.”

EcoVadis medallions are one of the most competitive sustainability awards to attain. EcoVadis assessments are advanced and elaborate, taking months to complete, with medals awarded to just a small percentage of businesses across 200 industries and 160 countries.

