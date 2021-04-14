Tesco counts cost of Covid trading as profits drop

Tesco

Tesco has announced a rise in sales but a sharp fall in full-year profits after spending nearly £900m to carry on trading through the Covid pandemic.

The UK's largest supermarket said "exceptionally strong" revenue grew by 7% to £53.4bn.

However, pre-tax profits dropped by nearly 20% following a number of Covid-related costs including giving full pay to staff off work ill or shielding.

It also incurred £535m after forgoing business rates relief.

The government announced the business rates holiday last March to help support retail, leisure and hospitality companies through the pandemic.

However, supermarkets are classed as essential retailers and have been allowed to stay open during lockdown. Tesco said it would repay the rate relief following criticism over its decision to pay millions of pounds worth of dividends to shareholders.

Tesco's full year pre-tax profit fell from £1bn to £825m.

Richard Hyman, a partner at the retail consultancy TPC, said that trading through Covid had cost Tesco a lot of money: "In order to [trade through the pandemic] they've had to spend a lot of money looking after the health of both their customers and their staff and that's been very very costly," he said.

Tesco said its strong sales growth was boosted by a 77% rise in online sales.

It said that while some of the additional sales volumes would fall away as Covid restrictions eased, it expected a strong recovery in profitability as most of the costs incurred in the pandemic would not be repeated.