Tesco Says U.K. Sales Growth May Decelerate as Restrictions Ease

Tesco Plc shares fell after the retailer signaled U.K. grocery sales growth may decelerate as pandemic restrictions ease and consumers gradually start returning to offices and eating less at home.

Tesco forecast however that lower costs will allow profit from its grocery business to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Operating profit was 1.8 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) on an adjusted basis in the year through February. Analysts expected 1.76 billion.

Tesco has benefited from more people needing food at home while working remotely. The U.K.’s vaccination drive is leading many people to return to workplaces and start eating out again, which could undermine revenue growth.A boom in online ordering has made the grocer’s online operation more profitable with U.K. e-commerce sales rising by 77%.The pandemic added costs of about 900 million pounds for Tesco to operate stores and warehouses safely during the outbreak. The retailer expects only a quarter of those costs to repeat this year, Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy said on a call with reporters.Tesco’s banking division should also return to profit, which will eliminate another drag on its business.

Shares in Tesco fell as much as 4.4% in London Wednesday morning.

