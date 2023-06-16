Tesco sees early signs inflation is starting to ease

Tesco shopper

Tesco's boss has said there are "encouraging early signs" that price rises are starting to slow as the retail giant reported higher sales.

The supermarket said that in the three months to the end of May, UK sales were up 9% from a year earlier to £10.8bn.

Households have been facing soaring prices, with food inflation hitting 19.1% in the year to April.

Tesco boss Ken Murphy said he was "very conscious" of the cost of living pressures facing shoppers.

But he denied that the supermarket was profiteering, adding: "There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market."

Critics have accused food retailers of "greedflation" - putting prices up to bolster profits and the competition watchdog is looking into whether a "failure in competition" meant customers were overpaying.

Last month, Sainsbury's hit back after accusations of bolstering profits at a time when many households are feeling the pinch of higher prices.

Charles Allen, a retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told the BBC's Today programme that inflation was a "huge factor" in Tesco's latest figures.

"The top commodity prices are starting to fall but it's important to remember that lower inflation doesn't mean deflation. It doesn't mean prices dropping, it just means prices going up less fast."

While overall inflation has fallen to 8.7% in recent months, the rate at which food prices rise has not dropped as fast.

The Bank of England, which sets interest rates, has previously warned soaring food costs mean prices will remain higher for longer, due to energy costs driving up the cost of food production.

Earlier this week, Andrew Bailey, the Bank's governor, said inflation was taking "a lot longer than expected" to fall.

He said British food price inflation had been slower to drop than global commodity prices, despite past reassurances from the Bank's contacts in the retail industry that prices would fall.

"We've been told for some time, you know, they've reached their peak, they're going to come down, the rate of inflation is going to come down. And then the contacts come back and say, 'Sorry, we got that one wrong.'"

UK supermarkets have said there is typically a three to nine-month lag to see price falls reflected in shops.

Tesco's Mr Murphy said he believed the Bank of England had been unfair in blaming supermarkets for inflation remaining at a high level.