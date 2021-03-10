Tesco to start recycling plastic bags and crisp packets

recycling point in Tesco

Tesco is rolling out collection points for soft plastic packaging like crisp packets, pet food pouches and cling film at stores in England and Wales.

The supermarket chain is aiming to establish a nationwide recycling network for these harder to process plastics.

Currently most soft plastic ends up in landfill.

The recycled material will be used to package food, household and beauty products, Tesco said.

The supermarket said it prioritised reducing the plastic packaging it used, but that the new service would also have "a real impact".

"Where plastic serves an important purpose such as reducing food waste, these new recycling points make sure that every piece can be easily recycled," said Sarah Bradbury, Tesco's director of quality.

The roll-out will start with new collection points at 171 stores in the south west of England and in Wales.

Customers may return packaging bought from other retailers as well as Tesco's own packaging.

During a 10-store trial Tesco said the most commonly returned packaging was bread bags, fruit and vegetable packaging, crisp packets, salad bags, and baby and pet food pouches.