Tesco warns no end in sight as fuel prices surge - live updates

Tesco has warned that the recent surge in fuel prices shows no sign of abating as it said inflation was forcing shoppers to tighten the purse strings.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said: “I see no signs at this stage that there will be an easing of the pressure on fuel prices.”

The supermarket giant saw fuel sales soar 44pc to £2bn in the first quarter as it cashed in on record petrol and diesel prices.But Mr Murphy denied accusations of profiteering, insisting the company was “very strongly on the side of the customer”.

The Tesco boss added the supermarket giant was seeing “some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment”.

He said basket sizes were shrinking, while customers were increasingly switching to own-brand products for staples such as bread and pasta.

Britain’s biggest supermarket chain reported a 1.5pc drop in UK sales in the first quarter as it struggled to match last year’s boost to trading from lockdowns. Overall sales rose 2pc to £13.6bn.

Bank of Japan maintains ultra-low interest rates

The Bank of Japan has maintained ultra-low interest rates and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels as it focuses on supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The decision, which was widely expected, highlights the BoJ's position as the world's last dovish central bank, with its peers around the globe racing to raise rates.

However, in a nod to the hit that the yen's recent sharp declines may have on the economy, the BoJ said it must "closely watch" the impact exchange-rate moves could have on the economy.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said: "Recent rapid falls in the yen heighten the uncertainty on the outlook and make it difficult for companies to set business plans. It's therefore negative for the economy and undesirable."

Following a two-day policy meeting, the BoJ maintained its -0.1pc target for short-term rates and its pledge to guide the 10-year yield around 0pc by a 8-1 vote.

Pound slips ahead of Bank speeches

Sterling has eased against a stronger dollar this morning, giving up some of its sharp gains following yesterday's interest rate decision.

The pound rose strongly yesterday despite the Bank of England's modest 25 basis-point rate rise, as traders focused on hints bigger rises could be in store in the coming months.

Markets are now turning their attention to speeches by policy makers Silvana Tenreyro and Huw Pill later today for possible clues about the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.

The pound fell 0.4pc against the dollar to $1.2308. Against the euro, it was down 0.1pc to 85.50p.

Italy faces further squeeze on Russian gas supplies

Italy will receive only half the amount of gas it had requested from Russia today, adding to a squeeze on supplies after two days of disruption.

Energy giant Eni said Kremlin-controlled Gazprom would supply only around 50pc of the 63m cubic metres requested.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday claimed reductions in supply were not premeditated and were related to maintenance issues, but Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi dismissed his explanation.

Mr Draghi said: "Both Germany and us, and others, believe these are lies. In reality they are making a political use of gas like they are using grain for political use."

Russian gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell further on Thursday, which Moscow blamed on delays in repairs.

Russia has said more delays could lead to it suspending all flows, derailing Europe's efforts to refill its gas inventories before winter.

Gatwick forces airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights

There's more travel chaos on the horizon, as my colleague Oliver Gill reports:

Holidaymakers flying from Gatwick this summer are to have their travel plans disrupted as the airport imposes restrictions on the number of flights for the first time in its history. In a move designed to mitigate further travel chaos this summer, Gatwick will limit the number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August. Ordinarily, up to 900 flights would take-off and land at the airport during these months. The restrictions mean as many as 4,000 flights will need to be cancelled at Britain’s second-busiest airport, hitting the summer holiday plans of an estimated 800,000 people. Stewart Wingate, Gatwick chief executive, said that the cap was designed to combat high numbers of same-day cancellations by airlines. Gatwick had agreed the restrictions with airlines such as easyJet, Wizz and British Airways and Mr Wingate insisted that passengers on cancelled flights will be rebooked on different departures.

​Read Ollie's full story here

FTSE risers and fallers

There's a febrile mood on markets this morning as the FTSE 100 heads for its third consecutive weekly loss.

The FTSE 100 swung between gains and losses in early trading, with oil and energy stocks dragging down the index.

Miner Fresnillo was the biggest faller, shedding 2pc. BP, Shell, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the other losers.

Tesco shed 0.6pc after it warned inflation was denting consumer shopping habits.

Glencore was a notable exception, gaining 2pc after it forecast huge trading profits for the first half. There were also gains for export-focused stocks including Diageo and Unilever amid a fall in the pound.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.6pc, with publisher Future up 5.4pc.

Glencore trading profit on track for new records

Glencore is set to unveil bigger trading profits in the first half than it normally makes in an entire year, putting it on course for a record 2022.

The FTSE 100 miner is cashing in on soaring prices and volatility as Russia's war in Ukraine exacerbates an already-stretched commodities market.

Glencore expects trading profit in the first half to exceed $3.2bn (£2.6bn). That compares to record profit of $3.7bn it delivered in the whole of last year.

The company said: “Our marketing segment’s financial performance has continued to be supported by periods of heightened to extreme levels of market volatility, supply disruption and tight physical market conditions, particularly relating to global energy markets.”

However, it warned conditions would be closer to normal in the second half of the year.

Klarna valuation 'slashed by two-thirds'

Klarna boss Sebastian Siemiatkowsk

Klarna is said to have slashed its valuation by two-thirds to $15bn (£12.2bn) as it struggles to drum up support in a fresh financing round.

The Swedish payments firm is currently in talks with investors about a new cash injection of at least $500m, which is about half its earlier ambition to raise up to $1bn, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal would value the buy-now-pay-later provider at $15b – much lower than both the $46bn valuation secured a year ago and the $30bn mark discussed in May.

Klarna, which was Europe’s most valuable startup in 2021, has seen its fortunes dramatically change amid a tougher climate for privately-held tech companies, sparked by soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy.

Last month the company announced it was laying off about 10pc of its employees in an effort to cut costs.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week in positive territory after global economic jitters sparked a huge sell-off yesterday.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc at the open to 7,064 points.

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to expect job cuts in first direct address

ICYMI – Twitter staff hoping for reassurance from their future boss have been left disappointed after Elon Musk used his first address to tell them job cuts are top of his agenda.

Gareth Corfield has the story:

The billionaire entrepreneur spoke to Twitter’s 7,500 staffers directly for the first time on Thursday, appearing via video link to answer questions and set out his plans. Mr Musk, until recently the world’s richest person, warned employees on Thursday that he intends to perform “rationalisation of headcount” once he takes control of the company. He told Twitter staffers he would also curtail a blanket work-from-home policy so only “excellent contributors” can continue working remotely, Bloomberg reported. The crackdown forms part of ambitious plans to grow Twitter to 1bn users, Mr Musk said. Twitter currently has about 229m users and, at its current rate of growth, should reach a billion users in just over a decade. The appearance followed weeks of worry and uncertainty for staff after Musk struck a $44bn (£35bn) deal to buy the social media site before raising doubts about the deal in a series of tweets. The Tesla boss said the transaction was “on hold” while he investigated the number of bots on Twitter.

​Read Gareth's full story here

Reaction: Tesco must use scale to manage costs

Alex Smith at Third Bridge says Tesco will need to use its market position to negotiate down prices with suppliers.

Tesco is attempting to be the last of the big UK supermarkets to pass on inflation costs to customers as it looks to gain market share and use its scale to manage costs. It is also expanding the number of lines in its successful Aldi price match campaign. Tesco’s market leadership gives it more bargaining power to negotiate down prices with suppliers. However, its relatively limited product range and fragile reputation means it can’t push negotiations too far. Tesco was a pandemic winner and our experts expect it will continue to grow market share over the next 12 months. Its Clubcard scheme remains a competitive advantage for the group. With the new display rule, supermarkets will give away premium promotional space to healthy food. However, with high inflation, our experts say that it is unlikely we’ll see a dramatic shift in carrier mix in the months ahead.

Tesco sounds alarm on inflation

Good morning.

There are some early signs of how inflation is hitting retailers after Tesco warned the cost-of-living crisis was forcing customers to cut back.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, warned the company was seeing “some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment” amid “unprecedented” increases in the cost of living.

It came as the supermarket chain missed expectations for the first quarter, with UK sales slipping 1.5pc against strong lockdown trading last year.

Overall sales rose 2pc to £13.6bn, which Tesco said was 9.9pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after a rout on Wall Street as more central banks hiked interest rates in efforts to tame runaway inflation, fuelling recession fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.6pc, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.4pc.

Hong Kong shares opened with fresh losses on Friday morning. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.4pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.8pc.

