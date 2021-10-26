Tesla’s $1 Trillion Valuation Belies Its Revenue Position

Esha Dey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has joined the trillion-dollar-valuation club as the member with the lowest revenue.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The electric-vehicle maker’s shares have run past several milestones over the past couple weeks amid a rush of positive news, including reaching a rarefied $1 trillion in market value on Monday. That helped further bolster sentiment among investors, who are betting on Tesla’s potential for rapid future growth as EVs become mainstream and eventually replace gas-driven cars.

However, unlike its trillion-dollar peers, Tesla’s valuation touched that level before its revenue could reach the $50-billion mark.

Even though Tesla is the fifth-biggest company on the S&P 500 Index when ranked by market capitalization, it is in 89th place when ranked by last year’s annual revenue. It is preceded by Capital One Financial Corp. -- which had $31.6 billion in revenue last year versus Tesla’s $31.5 billion and is valued at $75 billion. The company with the biggest revenue on the index is Walmart Inc. -- a mammoth $559.2 billion that dwarfs its own valuation of about $417 billion.

Tesla shares’ substantial premium when compared to other technology firms at the time they crossed market valuation thresholds reflects greater investor enthusiasm for its technological dominance over peers, as well as an inflation of the S&P 500 Index’s market multiple, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note.

However, Jonas said Morgan Stanley clients also noted the company’s larger addressable market, and an opportunity to dominate the internet-of-cars market as other possible factors built into its valuation.

Tesla’s valuation milestone came as car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 of its vehicles, a move that signals EVs are here to stay and gives bulls confidence that Tesla’s sky-high valuation is sustainable too.

“Wall Street is starting to believe the skyrocketing move with Tesla’s stock price is nowhere near over since Tesla has a massive lead in the EV space and improving growth potential as the U.S., European and Asian markets for electric cars grows,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya wrote in a note on Monday.

Tesla shares jumped as much as 6.8% to $1,094.94 on Tuesday, but erased the gains to close down 0.6%. The company’s valuation now hovers around $1.02 trillion.

As the table shows, Tesla’s last annual revenue is considerably lower than that of Facebook Inc.’s, which entered the trillion club earlier this year before slipping back below that level. That also gives Tesla a very expensive price-to-sales multiple. The EV maker’s shares are currently trading at 21 times its sales, with the same ratio hovering at 8 times for Facebook and estimated to be around 6 times for the NYSE FANG+ Index.

Tesla also has a considerable debt load that puts it in 162nd place when ranked by 2020’s. For the current year, Tesla reported total debt of $10.1 billion as of Sept. 30.

“Looking at current valuation multiples and market share for Tesla has been a loser’s game for years,” said Matt Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com & City Index. However, Weller noted that at some point, likely as more competition enters the market and interest rates start to rise, “investors will start to question whether the company will be able to deliver on its massive promises.”

(Updates to add Morgan Stanley comment in fourth and fifth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts Say Tesla’s Trillion-Dollar Stock Could Go Even Higher — $2 Trillion Valuation Not Out of Reach

    Tesla's stock soared yesterday following the announcement that Hertz had purchased 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs), which made the company hit the $1 trillion market cap. Now, some experts see the EV...

  • Tesla Is the First U.S. Auto Maker With a $1 Trillion Market Cap

    Tesla's market valuation surged to $1 trillion in Monday trading. On Sunday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lifted his Tesla price target to $1,200 a share from $900.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Tesla (TSLA) Enters $1 Trillion Club on Hertz Deal, Shares Up 12.6%

    For Tesla (TSLA), the deal with Hertz will make the auto giant's EVs available to a much wider array of consumers.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • How Tesla Gained $175 Billion in Value From Hertz’s $4 Billion Order. It Makes Perfect Sense.

    The deal sounds like a lot, but we connect the dots so you can understand why the numbers—and what's ahead from Elon Musk—add up to Wall Street.

  • Tesla surpasses $1 trillion market value

    Tesla's market valuation hit and then surpassed the $1 trillion mark Monday, a milestone reached by the company 11 years after it became a publicly traded company. It also puts Tesla in select company with Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, all of which have market caps above $1 trillion. Tesla met the $1 trillion market cap mark around midday Monday when shares hit $998.22.

  • Boeing’s Dreamliner Pain Spreads To Suppliers

    The plane maker’s manufacturing problems with its 787 Dreamliner are creating challenges for suppliers who expect production of the wide-body jets to remain low into next year.

  • Microsoft and Alphabet trounce investor growth expectations

    The same tailwinds that are bolstering smaller tech companies, it turns out, are also powering the giants. Today, however, pushing back against what could have been construed as a budding narrative, both Microsoft and Alphabet -- Google's parent company -- smashed revenue expectations. In after-hours trading, shares of Microsoft are up 1%, while shares of Alphabet are down a fraction.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Attempts Rebound; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were higher Tuesday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Coal Piles at 24-Year Low at U.S. Utilities on Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years as electricity generators burn the fuel faster than miners can dig it out of the ground. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talki

  • Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Tesla shares surged as much as 14.9% to $1,045.02, making it the world's most valuable automaker according to Reuters calculations based on its latest filing. Even Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk expressed surprise at the velocity of the surge.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Tuesday. Although it’s earnings season, the markets are relatively calm with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 up 0.26% […]

  • Hertz orders 100,000 Teslas in largest-ever order for the electric car manufacturer

    The rental car company says 20% of its cars will be electric by 2023, with Tesla’s Model 3s available starting next month Tesla Model 3 vehicles at the company’s Shanghai factory. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters Hertz, the global rental car company, has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles in a deal worth $4.2bn to the leading electric vehicle manufacturer that represents the first effort by the rental giants to electrify their fleets. The Tesla Model 3 sedans will be delivered over the next 14 months, a

  • Visa Crushes Earnings, Mastercard Earnings On Tap As Payment Giants Navigate Covid, BNPL

    Visa crushed earnings, and Mastercard results loom as the payment giants deal with Covid and enter the BNPL market.

  • Zebra Technologies' new robots help 'accelerate' operations amid ongoing labor shortage: CTO

    Tom Bianculli, Zebra Technologies CTO, discusses how the company's new warehouse robots are assisting human workers amid the supply chain crisis.

  • Is Intel Stock a Buy?

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock tumbled nearly 12% on Oct. 22 after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report. Let's review Intel's main challenges, and whether or not its stock is worth buying after its post-earnings plunge. When Pat Gelsinger took the helm as Intel's new CEO in February, he immediately faced three major challenges.

  • Google Growth Overshadowed by Slower YouTube and Cloud Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, reflecting robust advertiser spending, but disappointing results from its YouTube and cloud-computing divisions weighed on the stock.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerTh

  • Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising

    Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher by 11.3% at $48.02. The company at its Tech Day event unveiled upgraded semi-autonomous driving features. EV stocks are also trading higher following Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) deal with Hertz. Xpeng shares were also trading higher last week on continued strength following reports suggesting Nio said it would be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022. Xpeng is trading higher by 33% over the past month amid a reboun

  • API data reportedly show a more than 2 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of 530,000 barrels for gasoline and 986,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 3.7 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA