Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination made at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided."

Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in an emailed statement that the agency filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court following an investigation launched after "receiving hundreds of complaints from workers" on the matter.

Kish alleges the agency found "evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment."

The big picture: Tesla announced Monday that the DFEH had informed the company it had grounds for a civil complaint over the race discrimination and harassment allegations.

A federal jury in California last year ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a Black former employee who accused the firm of ignoring racist abuse he endured from other workers.

What they're saying: Tesla did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment but said in a blog post ahead of the lawsuit that it "will be asking the court to pause the case and take other steps to ensure that facts and evidence will be heard."

