Tesla, Amazon, and Apple led short bets in June — but short interest declined overall

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

Hypergrowth tech stocks led last year’s market (and several years prior) to all-time highs.

In 2022, some of the same companies proved to be a lucrative trade again – but this time, among short sellers.

Research from S3 Partners Research (S3) shows that in June, Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) were the most profitable shorted stocks, each churning out mark-to-market profits of more than $1 billion for traders betting on their declines.

HANGZHOU, CHINA - JUNE 19, 2022 - A Tesla logo is pictured in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2022. Tesla has raised prices for electric cars by a large margin. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
A Tesla logo is pictured in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Short sellers borrow shares of a company they speculate will decline and sell them in anticipation the stock price will fall, with a goal of purchasing them back at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

The winning streak for technology shorts came amid a sharp market decline in the broader market that saw the Nasdaq shed 8.7% during the month and log its worst first six months of the year on record.

As technology stocks tanked during a rout in the sector this year, bets against some of the biggest companies in the space churned out roughly $20 billion in profits for short sellers, per S3’s data. In the prior two years, bets against mega-cap tech stocks saw a $36 billion loss as these companies rallied sharply.

The downturn in U.S. equities more generally in 2022 has been a win for traders betting against the stock market. U.S. equity short-sellers were up 30% for the year through the end of June, according to the financial data and analytics firm.

Tesla, Amazon, and Apple were among the most profitable shorted stocks in June 2022.
Tesla, Amazon, and Apple were among the most profitable shorted stocks in June 2022.

And while these traders continue to outperform the broader markets, short interest declined by $73.5 billion in June: from $981.6 billion in May to $908.1 billion. Investors continued to place new short bets but scaled back to $20 billion last month, compared to $65.5 billion of additional short selling in May.

“This may be a sign that short sellers are sensing that a market bottom is near, and they are satisfied seeing their overall short exposure shrink slightly as the market value of their existing short positions decline ahead of what may be a possible market rally,” S3’s Ihor Dusaniwsky and Matthew Unterman stated in the report.

Stocks have come off of their mid-June lows but made little ground overall compared to their broader declines, with some strategists warning recent gains may be a fleeting bear-market rally.

A rally of more than 6% the week of June 24 made some investors hopefully the bottom was in, but stocks pulled back again last week for an 11th week of losses in the past 13 weeks.

"With a pocketful of mark-to-market profits already earned by short sellers they will be able to weather short-term bear rallies and hold onto their positions without being squeezed," Dusaniwsky and Unterman noted. "It will take a more prolonged rally to eat into those unrealized profits and force short sellers to be squeezed out of their trades."

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • A stock market bottom could be near as short-sellers become hesitant to press bets after making nearly $300 billion in profits this year, S3 Partners says

    "Short sellers will be able to weather short-term bear rallies and hold onto their positions without being squeezed," S3 Partners said.

  • Tesla & More Gambled on Bitcoin and Lost Billions – Are Your Investments Safe?

    It's true, we are living in perilous economic times. The most astute traders will continue to make gains, but even seasoned investors are having a trying time navigating these rough financial seas....

  • Why Tesla's Stock Is Inching Higher Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were gaining ground today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be pushing the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher on positive comments about the EV industry from Volkswagen's CEO. Additionally, investors had a generally optimistic view of stocks today following the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its latest meeting.

  • EU Bureaucracy Seen Blocking 1.5 Billion-Euro Loan to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The executive arm of the European Union is blocking a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) loan for Ukraine as caution prevails over the country’s urgent needs, according to officials.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220

  • Canada fertilizer sales to Brazil soar as farmers gear up for next crop season

    Brazil imported record volumes of potassium chloride (Kcl) from Canada in the first half of the year, a sign that domestic farmers will have plenty of the fertilizer to nourish crops, boost yields and potentially expand area when sowing starts in September. According to data compiled by consultancy Agrinvest Commodities and sent to Reuters on Thursday, Brazil imported 2.291 million tonnes of Canadian Kcl between January and June, a 71.2% annual rise. "Canada only supplies potassium chloride to Brazil," said Jeferson Souza, an Agrinvest analyst.

  • Germany’s Habeck Urges Canada to Help Thwart Putin on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s vice chancellor made a public plea to the Canadian government to release a turbine that’s caught up in sanctions against Russia and critical for gas flows to Europe. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Bi

  • U.S. FDIC probes crypto lender Voyager marketing for deposit accounts

    Customers who assumed their deposits were insured by the FDIC learned otherwise after Voyager filed for bankruptcy and a banking regulator began an inquiry, the report said. Voyager declined to comment on the probe.

  • EXPLAINER: Fears of a natural gas emergency stalk Europe

    It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner if Russia suddenly cuts off the gas. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that countries and industry need to be ready in case Russia completely cuts off already limited natural gas supplies.

  • Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators probing tech group AOM's video licensing policy

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators are investigating the video licensing policy of the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), whose members include Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta, the European Commission said on Thursday. "The Commission confirms that it has a preliminary investigation ongoing into AOM's licensing policy," a spokesperson for the EU executive told Reuters. "The fact that the Commission has a preliminary investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation on the existence of an infringement," the spokesperson said, without providing further details.

  • Tesla, Amazon, Apple were the most profitable shorted stocks in June

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss the leading shorted stocks for the month of June.

  • Betting Against Tech Is Finally a Winning Trade as Short Sellers Sit on $20 Billion Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Betting against tech has become a winning trade, with short sellers sitting on billions in paper profits as growth stocks slump.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesA hi

  • Latest India cbank moves to stabilise rupee face many economic hurdles

    The Indian central bank's moves to liberalise foreign exchange inflows are unlikely to offer much immediate support to the floundering rupee as inflation pushes higher and the current account deficit threatens to balloon towards multi-year highs. The Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures on Wednesday to bring in a fistful of dollars, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route. The steps came after the RBI's foreign exchange reserves fell by more than $40 billion over the past nine months, largely due to its intervention in the currency market to curb rupee losses.

  • A number of insiders bought Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • U.S. EXIM Bank chief plans 'aggressive' marketing push, eyes steady volume growth

    In that span, EXIM faded in the minds of customers and foreign governments - and many simply never got to know it, Reta Jo Lewis told Reuters on Wednesday. Moreover, Lewis, the first person of color to head the 88-year-old export credit agency, said she aims to steadily build up EXIM's lending totals "on a deal-by-deal basis." "We've got to be out there meeting large, small and medium-sized companies to let them know that EXIM has this financing tool that they can use."

  • Crude oil prices are down. Here's what it could mean for gas prices at the pump.

    The U.S. benchmark crude oil is trading below $100 for the first time since May, which should allow for some relief for gas prices at the pump.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy biotech company Seagen

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports of an acquisition deal between Merck and Seagen.

  • U.S. FTC settles with Weber grills over 'right to repair'

    Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday. The FTC has pressed companies to drop rules that void warranties or otherwise punish customers who use independent repair shops or third-party parts to repair a wide range of products. "Companies that use their warranties to illegally restrict consumers' right to repair should fix them now," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

  • Alphabet vs. Apple: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Like the Most?

    FAANG stocks have been unable to steer clear of the market hailstorm that's hit the tech sector. Though high-flying hyper-growth stocks have dragged stocks lower in the first half, the fallen FAANG stocks still appear like great long-term holds, even as rates and recession risks rise by the month. Many may be quick to conclude that FAANG is dead. And although the acronym may be in need of an update following the epic blow-up of Meta and Netflix in the first half, I'd argue that the broader baske

  • Can Cathie Wood's ARKK Rally 50% From Current Levels?

    The ARKK ETF has slumped from its highs, and a 50% rally would recoup barely a quarter of its total losses. The chart hints at the prospect.

  • US Stocks Push Higher as Fed Hawks Restate Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as recent economic data alleviated concerns that inflation was too hot to be tamed and two Federal Reserve officials maintained their hawkish stance. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimu