Tesla's Q2 Earnings Report Leads to More Questions Than Answers

The good news for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors in the company's Q2 earnings report was that the electric-vehicle pioneer didn't lose as much money last quarter as it did during the first three months of 2019. The bad news was that it still lost plenty of money, far more than analysts had anticipated.

In addition, CEO Elon Musk sowed further confusion about Tesla's future profit trajectory. The company also reiterated its full-year deliveries forecast, without providing much evidence that its target is really achievable. Finally, Musk offered a rosy -- but potentially unrealistic -- outlook for 2020 and beyond. All in all, the earnings report raised more questions than it answered. This caused Tesla stock to plunge 14% on Thursday, retracing its gains of the past few weeks.

Another hefty loss

In the first quarter, Tesla recorded a massive loss of $702 million, or $4.10 per share. In the second quarter, that improved to a loss of $408 million ($2.31 per share). Management noted that the company incurred $117 million of restructuring and other charges last quarter. But even adjusting for those expenses, Tesla missed analysts' expectations for profitability.

Tesla blamed its big quarterly loss on several factors. While deliveries reached a record of 95,356 -- slightly higher than the company's preliminary estimate -- Tesla began delivering the low-margin, entry-level Model 3 (priced at just $35,000) last quarter. It also cut the prices of older versions of its Model S and Model X, and regulatory credit revenue fell sequentially. As a result, automotive gross margin fell to 18.9% from 20.2% a quarter earlier and 20.6% in Q2 2018.

Excluding regulatory credits, automotive gross margin improved by about 2 percentage points compared to the first quarter. However, on that basis, automotive gross margin declined by more than 2 percentage points year over year.

Weak Model S and Model X demand is weighing on Tesla's gross margin.

In other words, despite cost reductions, it's clear that Tesla's price cuts -- of which there was another just this month -- and unfavorable mix shifts are hurting profitability in a big way. What isn't clear is whether Tesla may be able to stem the bleeding over time by continuing to reduce its costs and improve productivity.