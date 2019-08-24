Tesla's "Relaunch" of Solar Is Another Swing and Miss

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is making another last-gasp effort to save its solar business after CEO Elon Musk announced a relaunch over the weekend. Tesla will rent a solar system to customers in some states for as little as $50 per month and will sell a system for between $10,830 (3.8 kW) and $32,490 (11.4 kW) before tax incentives. On the surface, both seem like a decent deal, but Tesla hasn't done much right in solar over the last three years, so there's reason to be skeptical.

Solar installations have fallen nearly 90% since Tesla acquired SolarCity, and some investors (myself included) think the days of solar at Tesla are nearly done. The latest attempt to resuscitate Tesla's solar business seems simple enough, but there's no evidence it's going to work, and some parts of the new sales process seem downright strange. I don't think the latest rebrand will do anything to change Tesla's fundamental problems in solar.

Home with Tesla Solar Roof.

Image source: Tesla.

Solar over the internet gone wrong

Musk's tweet over the weekend makes Tesla's solar relaunch seem like a no-brainer for consumers.

With the new lower Tesla pricing, it's like having a money printer on your roof if you live a state with high electricity costs. Still better to buy, but the rental option makes the economics obvious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2019





Tesla has simplified what it's offering, giving customers the choice between a 3.8 kW system, a 7.6 kW model, and a large 11.4 kW solar system. But that's where the simplicity ends.

Since most solar installers are selling door-to-door, they can assess the suitability of a home for solar and explain the benefits before a contract is signed. Tesla puts most of the onus on the homeowner, only starting to assess the suitability of solar "after you place your reservation". What does a reservation entail? It requires you pay $100 and "agree to the Energy Order Purchase Agreement." With the click of a mouse, I could have been obligated to spend as much as $32,490 on a solar system that hasn't yet been designed with no idea what my savings would be and no clue when installation would occur. Only "in some cases" will Tesla send an actual person to your home before installation, instead relying on aerial footage and pictures from the homeowner to design the system.

The disclosure on Tesla's More