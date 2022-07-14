Tesla Autopilot Chief to Depart, Adding to Upheaval in Executive Ranks

Tesla Autopilot Chief to Depart, Adding to Upheaval in Executive Ranks
Mark Gurman and Ed Ludlow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s top artificial intelligence executive and a key figure behind its driver-assistance system Autopilot is leaving the electric-car maker after a months-long sabbatical.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Andrej Karpathy, who joined Tesla in 2017, announced his departure in a series of tweets Wednesday. He was senior director of AI and led the Autopilot computer-vision team that’s tried for years to render the company’s cars capable of driving autonomously.

“It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last five years and a difficult decision to part ways,” Karpathy wrote. “In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum.”

The departure adds to a long line of turnover atop the Autopilot group, which has struggled to realize Elon Musk’s autonomous ambitions. The chief executive officer raised billions of dollars in 2019 after telling Wall Street Tesla would have 1 million robotaxis on the road the following year. The shared network of driverless cars Musk described still doesn’t exist, and the systems Tesla markets as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, or FSD, require fully attentive drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

The departure of Karpathy, 35, may reflect challenges Tesla is having with FSD and robotaxis, according to Dan Levy, a Credit Suisse analyst with the equivalent of a buy rating on the shares.

“We continue to view Tesla efforts in AV/robotaxi as ‘show me,’” Levy wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares fell 1.3% to $702.15 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, before the start of regular trading.

Read more: Tesla May Be Losing Faith in How Soon Self-Driving Will Arrive

Musk announced Karpathy was on a roughly four month sabbatical in March, and Karpathy tweeted at that time he was looking forward to returning to Tesla. After Karpathy wrote Wednesday he decided to leave the company, Musk replied with thanks and praise.

Karpathy said he had “no concrete plans” for his next act but would revisit “long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source and education.”

Autopilot has come under intensifying scrutiny from US regulators. Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration escalated one of its investigations into whether the system is defective and revealed it had reviewed almost 200 crashes involving vehicles using the technology. NHTSA’s other defect probe relates to vehicles equipped with Autopilot features suddenly braking at high speeds.

See: Tesla Autopilot Stirs US Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’

The change in Tesla’s executive ranks also follows a move to scale back part of the Autopilot group. Last month, Tesla laid off roughly 200 data-annotation workers and closed an office in San Mateo, California.

A year ago, Musk said responsibility for Autopilot was shared by Karpathy, Ashok Elluswamy and Milan Kovac, describing the group’s leadership as a “knights of the round table” structure.

(Updates with background and analyst commentary starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s top AI exec Andrej Karpathy, who helped develop Autopilot, is leaving

    Andrej Karpathy, Tesla Inc.'s senior director of AI and its head of the Autopilot Vision team, is leaving the company.

  • Longtime Tesla Autopilot Executive Andrej Karpathy Departs

    AI specialist Andrej Karpathy played a key role in developing Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance technology.

  • Delta Airlines Posts Q2 Earnings Miss As Fuel, Staff Costs Bite

    CEO Ed Bastian said the carrier expects "meaningful full year profitability" after a challenging second quarter.

  • Uber Sued by More Than 500 Female Passengers Over Sexual Assault Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is being sued by more than 500 women across the US who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe complaint, filed by S

  • China’s Regulators Told to Turn Cautious on Outbound Spending as Fed Hikes, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have been asked to exercise greater caution when it comes to reviewing new overseas spending and investment plans amid concerns among senior leaders that higher US interest rates could spur capital outflows, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorc

  • Twitter Lawsuit Adds to Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Challenges

    The billionaire built his reputation and fortune juggling diverse businesses—a skill that is being tested like rarely before as he seeks to abandon his deal for Twitter, while confronting challenges at Tesla and his rocket company.

  • Inverse Tesla Bet Is Among First Single-Stock ETFs to Hit US

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s first leveraged single-stock ETFs will debut Thursday, launching into a miserable year for US equities and accompanied by a barrage of regulator warnings over their potential risks.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parit

  • Burned Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's startups

    Wall Street's top investment banks that stand to lose lucrative fees from Elon Musk abandoning his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc hope the start-ups backed by the world's richest person will make up for the lost business. Musk has been one of Wall Street's biggest patrons, doling out nearly $500 million in fees to investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley since 2000, mostly for work on Tesla Inc, according to an estimate by Refinitiv.

  • Tesla Loses Executive Who Was Overseeing Self-Driving Programs

    Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, Andrej Karpathy, announced on Twitter he is leaving the electric-vehicle company.

  • Twitter’s complaint a 'credible threat to Elon Musk’s empire': Hindenburg Research

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses reports that Hindenburg Research has taken a long position in Twitter as the social media platform sues Elon Musk to enforce its deal.

  • All Crisis Scenarios Lead to Rome as ECB Starts Raising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesA financial-market crisis focused on Italy might augur the worst

  • Ukraine Grain Talks With Russia Take Step Forward

    (Bloomberg) -- Negotiations over unblocking millions of tons of Ukraine’s grain exports were constructive, according to Ukraine, the United Nations, Turkey and Russia, an initial step in bolstering global food supplies and aiding the country’s beleaguered farm sector.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Air

  • US Tech Stocks Are Luring Indian Retail Investors Despite Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst rout in more than a decade for the US tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Stock Index has turned into a buying opportunity for Indian retail investors, who boosted holdings of Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowE

  • Twitter says no layoffs planned amid battle with Elon Musk

    Twitter is telling its employees that it's not planning any companywide layoffs, but there could be some restructuring and organization changes as it heads into a legal battle over the potential sale to Elon Musk.

  • Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan.

  • Fed Swaps Price In One-in-Three Chance of Full Point July Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Swap markets show traders are now pricing in a significant possibility that the Federal Reserve will implement a 100-basis-point hike in July in the wake of hotter-than-anticipated inflation data.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Haw

  • Scams Lurk in Ads on Google Searches for Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Searching Google for information about student loan forgiveness surfaces advertisements that either appear to violate content policies or lead people to scams, according to a watchdog group, increasing public confusion as the Joe Biden administration mulls actions on student debt.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesT

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla AI Chief Out; China EV Giant Sees Booming Profit Amid Buffett Rumors

    Tesla's AI chief is out. BYD, which has seized Tesla's EV crown, just forecast booming first-half profit. That follows rumors that Warren Buffett is selling some shares.

  • Dow sinks on the back of June’s hot inflation report

    Stock slid on Wednesday after June inflation data came in hotter-than-expected, contributing to growing fears that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Solidly As Fed Ready For 'Everything'; JPMorgan Earnings Miss

    Futures signaled sharp losses for the market rally amid weak JPMorgan earnings and views for a massive Fed rate hike. Tesla's AI chief has left.