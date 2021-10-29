Tesla board member sells shares worth $200 million after stock bump -filings

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai
Nivedita Balu and Hyunjoo Jin
·1 min read

By Nivedita Balu and Hyunjoo Jin

BANGALORE/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc board member sold shares of the electric carmaker worth more than $200 million on Wednesday, after the stock crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time to hit a record, according to filings and Reuters' calculation.

Tesla became the fifth company to hit the trillion-dollar benchmark on Monday following a deal with rental car company Hertz and after it recorded its best quarterly revenue and profits.

Ira Ehrenpreis, an independent director on Tesla board, exercised options to buy 370,000 shares at about $50 each on Wednesday before their expiration in June next year, filings with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission showed.

He then sold 203,429 shares for as high as $1,068.38 a pop, leading to gains of about $214 million, according to the filings and Reuters' calculation.

Ehrenpreis, a venture capitalist who has been a member of the Tesla board since May 2007, has received stock options on a total of 740,000 stocks as of the end of 2020, according to another filing.

He is one of the board members, including Chief Executive Elon Musk who stand to reap windfall gains from Tesla's stock rallies, with a large number of stocks and stock options.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bangalore and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz says it may expand supply of Teslas to Uber to 150,000

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Rental car company Hertz said on Thursday it could expand plans to supply Tesla vehicles to Uber to 150,000 during the next three years from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful. But Hertz added a chip shortage and other constraints could affect the plan. Hertz earlier this week said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, half of which would be offered exclusively as a rental option for Uber drivers by 2023.

  • U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost

    A $1.75 trillion Democratic spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal Service. The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Strong But Fed Taper On Tap; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Tesla is not a car company — it's an 'internet-of-cars company:' Arteris CEO

    Charles Janac, CEO of chip-tech company Arteris, which services the auto sector, discusses how Tesla is able to take on challenges traditional automakers are unable to do.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • Wall St Week Ahead: Stocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms

    Investors are weighing whether momentum from the stock market's record-breaking rally will continue in the last two months of 2021, a traditionally strong calendar period for equities but a stretch that may carry more risks than usual this year. The S&P 500 has rallied 22.6% year-to-date, its best January-through-October performance since 2013, and November and December tend to be among the strongest months for stocks. This time around, however, the year-end period may have more than its usual share of pitfalls, as investors brace for the looming unwind of a $120 billion-per-month Federal Reserve government bond buying program that has helped stocks more than double from their March 2020 lows.

  • Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Ford shares rose after the car maker lifted its guidance; cryptocurrency Shiba Inu was extending gains.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Initial Deliveries Of Lucid Air To Start On Oct. 30?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Why Lucid Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Friday on continued strength in anticipation of Lucid Air deliveries. The first group of Dream Edition reservation holders are expected to take delivery of the first Lucid Air vehicles on Oct. 30. Lucid plans to deliver 520 Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by deliveries of the Grand Touring versions. Touring and Pure models are expected to be delivered to customers beginning in 2022. “Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with c

  • SEC eyes phone calls in Sen. Burr insider trading probe

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Gerald Fauth, his brother-in-law, violated federal securities laws by abruptly selling financial holdings early on in the COVID pandemic, court filings made public last week show.Why it matters: The Department of Justice under the Trump administration opened and later closed an insider trading probe into Burr and several other lawmakers from both parties. But the new filings show that the SEC never dro

  • Shell drama: breakup push, profit miss, CO2 target

    Royal Dutch Shell reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday, a day after a high-profile investor called for fundamentally restructuring the company.By the numbers: Shell listed $4.13 billion in net profit, down from $5.5 billion in Q2. It reflects the "adverse impact of Hurricane Ida" on operations — a $400 million hit — and "lower contributions from trading and optimization partly offset by higher oil and gas prices," according to CNBC.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Shell Activist Third Point Wants a Breakup. It May Not Be Easy.

    Activist hedge fund Third Point wants to separate Shell’s legacy oil-and-gas business, and the renewables. It’s not simple, and Shell isn’t budging.

  • Coca-Cola Nears Deal Valuing BodyArmor at $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. is close to buying a controlling stake in the sports-drink maker BodyArmor in a deal that values the company at about $8 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityA transaction could be fin

  • Royal Caribbean revenue disappoints as Delta variant hits ticket sales

    Cruise ships have been sailing from U.S. ports again since late June with mostly vaccinated guests and crew, but some onboard cases and a spike in COVID-19 infections have raised worries about the industry's fortunes in the near term. Royal Caribbean's total revenue was about $457 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, versus estimates of $567 million, according to Refinitiv IBES. The Celebrity Cruises parent had recorded a negative revenue of $33.7 million a year earlier as it reversed previously recorded income due to refunds and cancellations.

  • Five Charts That Show Zambia’s Challenges Before Key Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityZambia’s new government will seek to ease investor concerns about how it will return the southern African nation to debt sustainability and economic growth in Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane’s budget on Friday.Si

  • Amazon Discloses 20% Stake in EV Maker Rivian as IPO Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. owns a 20% stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., the startup with which it has placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans, the e-commerce giant disclosed Friday in a securities filing.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    NEM earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • The 50 best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime in November 2021: Fantasy epic 'Wheel of Time'

    From "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to "Jack Ryan" to "Psych," we offer 50 great TV shows to choose from if you can't decide what to watch on Amazon Prime.