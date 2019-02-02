Is Tesla a Buy?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be the most hotly debated stock on the market. And in early 2019, the debate has reached a fever pitch. The company ended 2018 with 90,700 deliveries in the fourth quarter, and it already plans a production expansion in the Chinese market.

As good as growth is, Tesla has struggled to make as much money as it needs to in the long term, and hasn't come anywhere near making the $35,000 Model 3 that investors were promised. With billions in debt coming due in the next year, Tesla faces a future that is far from certain, and investors have a lot to think about before buying the stock.

Tesla Model S driving on oceanside highway. More

The Tesla Model S. Image source: Tesla.

Tesla's growth machine is in full swing

The ramp-up of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 production has driven a massive growth curve for Tesla, as you can see below. But revenue growth doesn't mean Tesla is making money.

TSLA Revenue (TTM) Chart More

TSLA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

You can see that Tesla has burned through billions of dollars over the past five years, mainly to build the Gigafactory in Nevada and its Fremont, California, factory. If Tesla stopped investing in growth, it could eventually generate positive free cash flow, but here's where the company's fundamentals and continued investment complicate the investment thesis.

Tesla isn't making as much money as it hoped

When Tesla announced that it was laying off 7% of its workforce, it wasn't the layoffs that worried investors. It was Elon Musk's admission that Tesla is nowhere near making the Model 3 for a cost that would allow a $35,000 version and/or a 25% gross margin that Musk has long been projecting. You can see below that the ramp-up of the Model 3 has coincided with a drop in gross margins -- and that's despite Tesla selling only high-priced, high-margin Model 3s thus far.