Tesla to buy Maxwell Technologies for $4.75 a share

Tesla (TSLA) plans to acquire energy technology company Maxwell Technologies, the company said Monday

Tesla will buy the company's 45.9 million shares for $4.75 a share. The deal represents a 55 percent premium over Maxwell's closing stock price of $3.07 a share Friday and would value the company at around $218 million.

