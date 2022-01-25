Tesla Call Options Are Overpriced; What This Says About Risk

Steve Gray Booyens
·2 min read

According to the Black-Scholes forecasting model, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) June 17 call options with a $1,000 strike price are overvalued, suggesting that investors may still have an appetite for risk despite the recent stock market downturn.

Black-Scholes Model

The Black-Scholes derivative pricing model uses five to six inputs depending on whether the stock pays dividends or not. The exercise price is the stock price that the investor hopes for the underlying stock to reach, the time to maturity is the days remaining until the contract / position expires, the annualized risk-free rate is usually the 10-year bond yield, the implied volatility is the standard deviation of returns given the time remaining and the stock price is obviously the quoted underlying stock price.


I created the model for Tesla by choosing the June 17 call option with a strike price of $1,000, which is selling for an average of $133.05, suggesting that the option is undervalued by $1.53.

Tesla Call Options Are Overpriced; What This Says About Risk
Tesla Call Options Are Overpriced; What This Says About Risk

Source: CFI & Barchart

Why this is odd

Although volatility is a key determinant when calculating call option prices, I find it strange that a surplus number of investors are demanding call options on a stock that has been so overpriced the past couple of years. Some even see it as a meme stock, though when Tesla's rise began, that term had not yet been coined.

It even skyrocked last year during a period in which high-risk stocks were mostly in a sell-off - just look at the Russell 2000's nearly 10% capitulation over the past month for an example of how Tesla is bucking the trend. So, although volatility does add value to options, in theory, its nature isn't being considered here by investors.

Furthermore, bond yield levels (around 1.77%) are more or less what they were pre-pandemic, but with the forthcoming contractionary monetary policy, you'd expect a higher yield moving forward, subsequently decreasing the call option's value. Yet again, investors, brokers and dealers haven't priced this is.

How this could affect Tesla

Although Tesla has sold off by more than 10% in the past week, it still remains relatively unchanged during the past month. The June 17 $1000 strike call option is very widely traded, and the fact that we're seeing premiums on Tesla options prices suggests that investors aren't concerned about risk as much as they should be.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow rallies after falling more than 1,000 points

    Fears about rising tensions over Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's plan to curb inflation sent the markets into a free fall for much of the day. But the Dow and SP 500 rebounded by the end of the day, closing in positive territory.

  • JPMorgan Suffers Rare Setback in Nonsolicit Spat With Advisor Who Left to Join an RIA

    A federal judge denied the bank’s request for a restraining order against an advisor whom J.P. Morgan accused of violating a nonsolicitation agreement.

  • GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens Sixth Hydroponic Store in Oklahoma

    GrowGeneration's (GRWG) new store location takes its total number of hydroponic garden store locations to 63 in the United States.

  • Panic-like selling emerges Monday as stock market tumbles and Dow skids over 1,000 points

    Panic-like behavior takes hold on Wall Street, at least from a technical perspective, as the stock market's drop gathers steam on Monday.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, Amid Market Rout

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Monthly User Statistics Point to a Solid Q4

    Market whispers indicate that electric vehicle stalwart Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in for impressive Q4 2021 earnings results, which are expected after the market closes tomorrow, January 26. To gain more insights into how its Q4 might have looked, we turned to TipRanks’ new tool that tracks monthly website visits. The Tesla website has significant information about its vehicles, upcoming models, technical details, upcoming events that might be informative to investors, and much more. Moreover, the

  • Cybertrucks, new factories in focus as Tesla set to report record earnings

    Tesla Inc is expected to post record revenue on Wednesday, but analysts and investors are focusing on how fast Tesla can scale up production at two new factories this year with technology changes as well as battery and other supply chain constraints clouding the outlook. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk promises an updated product roadmap on Wednesday, with eyes on the time frames for the launch of Cybertruck and a hoped-for $25,000 electric car. "I would not be surprised if Tesla has some significant manufacturing challenges, producing the new vehicle structures and new batteries in high volumes," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, said.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles As Selling Returns Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled Tuesday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting. Apple, Nvidia and Tesla stock sold off in morning trade.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Bitcoin price worst case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $15.89, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.