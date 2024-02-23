Terrifying video shows landslide nearly crush cars in Malibu Canyon

A landslide that nearly crushed cars along Malibu Canyon Road Wednesday morning was captured on video by a motorist in a Tesla.

The terrifying footage obtained by KTLA shows the dirt and rocks nearly burying one driver.

The video was recorded as several motorists were passing through the canyon near Piuma Road around 7:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department later posted images on X, formerly Twitter, showing large boulders and dirt that completely covered the roadway.

Dirt and boulders covering Malibu Canyon Road are seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2023. (LACoFDPIO)

Dirt and boulders covering Malibu Canyon Road are seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2023. (LACoFDPIO)

Dirt and boulders covering Malibu Canyon Road are seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2023. (LACoFDPIO)

Dirt and boulders covering Malibu Canyon Road are seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2023. (LACoFDPIO)

Malibu Canyon Road between Piuma and Francisco Ranch roads remains closed in both directions as of Friday morning due to the slide.

Malibu Canyon Road could be closed for ‘several days,’ officials say

Meanwhile, one lane of the Pacific Coast Highway also remains closed from Latigo Canyon Road to Corral Canyon Road after a mudslide on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.