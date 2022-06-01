Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff: Return to office or leave

Reuters Videos

STORY: Scholz said Germany had been "delivering continuously since the beginning of the war," pointing to more than 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 grenades and over 5,000 anti-tank mines sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.In the next weeks Germany and the Netherlands will also send 12 modern armoured howitzer to Ukraine."Most recently, the government has decided that we will deliver the most modern air defense system that Germany has in the form of the IRIS-T," Scholz told lawmakers in the Bundestag.A security source told Reuters last month that Germany was considering supplying IRIS-T SLM medium-range surface-to-air defense systems to Ukraine.Responding to critics in his speech to parliament, Scholz said his government had responded to the Russian attack with a "massive change of policy in Germany" by opting to send heavy weapons into a war zone.Ukraine's requests for heavy weapons intensified in recent weeks when Moscow turned its fiercest firepower on the country's east after failing to take the capital, Kyiv.