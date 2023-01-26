Tesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27.

The electric vehicle maker's profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Chevron Corp., up $8.71 to $187.79.

The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.

Lam Research Corp., up $9.35 to $497.75.

The semiconductor equipment maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $4.87 to $77.09.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.61.

The airline reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.17 to $35.70.

The airline reported a big fourth-quarter loss following massive flight cancellations last month.

SAP SE, down $2.06 to $114.10

The business software maker is trimming its workforce after profits dropped sharply.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $6.76 to $69.01.

The hard drive maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

    Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. The company’s board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share. Chevron Corp. said the buyback is effective on April 1, and does not have a fixed expiration date.

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher on Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk Comments

    The U.S. economy continues to cook, despite late December weakness, adding to Wall Street puzzling growth challenge amid a muted fourth quarter earnings season.

  • Jeremy Grantham Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    Investor sentiment has been improving, but the contrarians haven’t gone silent. Legendary British investor Jeremy Grantham is predicting hard times ahead, as he lays out his case for doom and gloom to cast a shadow on the markets. In Grantham’s view, the pandemic stock gains were a bubble, and that bubble hasn’t fully popped yet. Putting some numbers to this view, Grantham believes that a further drop of 20% is possible this year – and in his worst-case scenario, he says that the S&P 500 could c

  • The U.S. Is Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

    This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • One of Wall Street’s most feared short-selling research firms just accused Asia’s richest man of a multibillion-dollar fraud

    Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted after its founder was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023

    It's why the Nasdaq Composite lost a third of its value last year. Despite this turmoil, some growth stocks are expected to deliver phenomenal sales growth in 2023 -- even as their share prices come under pressure. What follows are three of the fastest-growing stocks on the planet in 2023.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks usually make payments every quarter -- but that doesn't mean you can't invest in a way that lets you receive cash from your income-generating investments every month. Three stocks that pay more than the S&P 500 average, stagger their payouts, and could be great buys right now are Merck (NYSE: MRK), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend stocks.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    This restaurant looks like it can still double in size from here, which could mean a lot more growth is coming.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Sometimes it pays to err on the side of caution, but that doesn't mean you can't find generous yields while you do.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The same growth stocks that led the Nasdaq to new heights in 2021 served as proverbial concrete blocks that dragged it down 33% last year. What follows are three perfect stocks retirees can confidently buy hand over fist during the Nasdaq bear market.

  • Will GE HealthCare Stock Pay a Dividend Anytime Soon?

    You can put General Electric's (NYSE: GE) spinoff of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) in the former category. In only a few weeks on the market, GE HealthCare stock has soared close to 20%. Will GE HealthCare pay a dividend anytime soon?

  • Paul Pelosi Sold Google Stock Ahead of DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit

    Mr. Pelosi sold off 30,000 shares of Google stock last month, just weeks before the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the company over alleged antitrust violations.

  • Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. Two of Intel's most important markets are showing signs of weakness after two years of strong growth as remote work boomed during the pandemic. Now, the PC industry is struggling with a glut of chips after demand for consumer electronics fell off a cliff and business customers wary of a recession are slowing spending on data centers.

  • Is Verizon's Dividend Safe After Q4 Earnings?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) surprised investors with excellent wireless customer growth in the fourth quarter. The figures indicate Verizon's robust dividend is well supported. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plunging Today

    Extending their midweek slide, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to tumble lower today, to the chagrin of fuel cell and hydrogen investors. While anticipation of the company's business update contributed to the stock's sell-off yesterday, investors are reacting today to the actual details of the update, in addition to pessimistic opinions echoing on Wall Street. As of 11:07 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 7.2%.

  • 6 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    There's no way to guarantee that a stock will be a great investment forever, but some certainly have better chances than others. In this short video, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses six in particular that he has bought and has no plans to sell.

  • 2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

    The past year was tough for stock investors. Every major U.S. stock index fell into bear territory in 2022, and even some highly coveted blue chips sank by double digits. Here are two ultra-safe dividend stocks that investors shouldn't regret owning no matter which way the market turns in 2023.