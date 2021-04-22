Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint

FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
·3 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc came under increased pressure in China on Wednesday from regulators and state media after Monday's protest by a disgruntled customer at the Shanghai auto show went viral and forced the electric car maker into a rare apology.

The singling-out of Tesla in China, which accounts for 30% of the U.S. firm's global sales and where it makes cars at its own factory in Shanghai, comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions and as other foreign firms have encountered backlash.

"China will continue to open up its market to foreign business, but that does not mean foreign companies will be offered any privilege," the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in an opinion piece on the "Tesla blunder".

On Monday, an unhappy customer clambered on top of a Tesla at the auto show in protest over the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes, triggering a social media storm, with regulators and state media also weighing-in.

Late on Wednesday, China's market regulator urged Tesla to ensure product quality in the country, while the official Xinhua news agency said that Tesla's apology was "not sincere".

"The arrogant and overbearing stance the company exhibited in front of the public is repugnant and unacceptable, which could inflict serious damage on its reputation and customer base in the Chinese market," the Global Times write.

Tesla, whose cars are popular in China, declined to comment, but said in a statement it would share data on the brake incident with regulators, after a local regulator demanded it.

In videos that went viral from Monday's car show, a woman wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "The brakes don't work" shouted similar accusations while staff and security struggled to restore calm.

Tesla on Tuesday apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing the complaint in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the world's biggest auto market.

However, the Xinhua news agency said Tesla's apology fell short.

"A big company should have the responsibility of being a big company, no company can do whatever it wants," it said in a commentary on Wednesday night.

"If a company does not rectify when it has a problem, if it does not change a problematic senior executive ... it will eventually make mistakes again," it said.

'ARROGANCE'

On Monday, Grace Tao, a Tesla vice-president, told a local media outlet that "there is no possibility Tesla will compromise" and said the she suspected that there was someone putting the customer up to the protest. The interview prompted accusations of "arrogance" on Tesla's part from state media.

Meanwhile, the Global Times published a story on a deadly accident reportedly involving a Tesla that “surfaced online on Wednesday," which it said raises further Tesla quality control concerns.

Last month, Tesla came under scrutiny in China when the military banned its cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters. Earlier this month, Tesla said cameras in its cars are not activated outside of North America.

Chinese internet users last month began calling for boycotts of brands including H&M, Adidas, and Nike over past statements saying they do not use cotton from Xinjiang, where some researchers and foreign lawmakers say authorities use coercive labour to meet seasonal needs, which China denies.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • UiPath Backer Accel Reaped $5.9 Billion From $172 Million Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The $1.3 billion stock market debut of automation software maker UiPath Inc. had an unusually rich reward for one early backer.Accel, the venture capital firm that helped launch companies from Facebook Inc. to Dropbox Inc., started the day with a stake worth $5.9 billion at UiPath’s listing price. It sold a small chunk of shares, the filings show, but that still left Accel with more than enough to benefit from the company’s 23% gain during the trading day.“We love all our companies, but the math is the math,” said Accel partner Rich Wong, whose firm who led the roughly $20 million initial investment in the company in 2017. “We are fortunate to be part of it,” said Wong, a board member at UiPath. Generally, venture capitalists consider anything that returns ten times the invested cash an extraordinarily good outcome. Accel spent $172 million accumulating UiPath shares over the years, including the initial investment led by former partner Luciana Lixandru. As the firm’s commitment grew, it got a second board seat, with London-based partner Philippe Botteri joining in 2020. Accel is the second-biggest shareholder in UiPath after the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dines.UiPath came across Accel’s radar via its initial investor, Berlin-based Earlybird Venture Capital, which alerted Accel’s London office. Then the courtship of Dines began.“We chased him around the globe,” recalled Wong, including to Bucharest, where the company was founded and still has the bulk of its employees, and to a technology conference in Tokyo. UiPath is headquartered in New York.Although Silicon Valley venture firms now like to highlight investments they’ve made outside of Silicon Valley, and Wong embraced that trend much earlier than most. Among his firm’s successes are Atlassian Corp., a software company founded in Australia, and Spotify Technology SA, the music streaming service based in Sweden. Wong is also a board member of Instabug Inc., an Egyptian company now based in San Francisco that monitors app performance.“Coming from a relatively small country, coming from a place that seemed relatively unlikely for a big tech company to come from, we are attracted to that kind of company,” Wong said. “Increasingly, Silicon Valley isn’t defined by the physical geography, but a mindset.”(Updates with Accel’s initial investment in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shareholders Of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Must Be Happy With Their 262% Total Return

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if...

  • How a sweetheart deal gives GameStop CEO a $179 million goodbye gift

    Gamestop Corp chief executive George Sherman can step down this summer with a $179 million windfall that dwarfs CEO salaries at many larger corporations thanks to a sweetheart deal that was turbocharged by this year's furious meme stock rally, compensation experts said. GameStop said on Monday that Sherman would step down by July 31. The struggling U.S. videogame retailer has been seeking a new leader to work on its e-commerce transition with chairman Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder and former chief executive of online pet supplies retailer Chewy Inc..

  • Venmo's 70 Million Users Can Now Buy, Sell, And Hold As Little As $1 In Crypto

    PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)-owned mobile payment service Venmo said its 70 million customers can now buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency directly with the Venmo app. As per a press release shared by the company, the rollout is set to take place today and will allow users to purchase as little as $1 using crypto. Customers using crypto on Venmo can choose from four types of cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BHC). Customers can also share their crypto journey through Venmo’s feed if they choose to when making transactions with these digital assets. Venmo’s crypto service is enabled by regulated cryptocurrency service provider Paxos that has partnered with PayPal. Customers will be able to buy and sell crypto using funds from their balance with Venmo, or a linked bank account or debit card. “Crypto on Venmo is a new way for the Venmo community to start exploring the world of crypto, within the Venmo environment they trust and rely on as a key component of their everyday financial lives," said Darrell Esch, SVP and GM, Venmo. Why It Matters: Venmo’s crypto service comes after PayPal launched its checkout with crypto service earlier this year, which enabled users to pay with cryptocurrency at PayPal’s 29 million online merchants. Along with signaling more mainstream adoption, the move gave crypto markets a significant boost, with Bitcoin’s price rising above $60,000. The company revealed that as per a 2020 Venmo Customer Behavior Study, more than 30% of Venmo customers have already started purchasing crypto or equities, 20% of which started during the pandemic. “The launch of the feature furthers PayPal's commitment to educating its customers on the potential of digital currencies as they continue to grow and drives understanding and utility of cryptocurrencies on a mass scale,” said the company in a statement. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sold 2M Worth Of Shares On First Trading DayCrypto Flash Crash Post Mortem: Strong Hands Bought The Dip Says On-Chain Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla first-quarter registrations in California fall marginally - data

    California registrations for Tesla's Model 3 mass-market sedan fell 54% on a yearly basis to 8,060, while Tesla's Model Y compact crossover utility vehicle garnered 12,227 in the first quarter, Cross-Sell data showed on Tuesday. Tesla had earlier said it was receiving strong reception of the Model Y in China and is quickly progressing to full production capacity in the country.

  • What’s on the Menu for Apple’s Spring Product Launch

    Next week, Apple (AAPL) will report March quarter earnings. However, that event will be preceded by another high-profile affair. On Tuesday, Apple will host its spring product launch, and will announce refreshments for some of its product line-up. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks the announcements could include some new color versions for the latest iMac, a new Apple Pencil, and “finally,” a launch for Apple's Bluetooth tracking device – called AirTags. However, the main course will be reserved for the refreshing of the iPad line-up - the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the budget iPad. Big changes are expected for the iPad Pro line up, which should get a super-fast updated A14X chip. The higher end 12.9-inch is also anticipated to boast a mini-LED display which will be a “game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities for the consumer.” iPads have staged a comeback during the pandemic, as demand has soared in the WFH environment. Over the past several quarters, the iPad has displayed more than 40% year-over-year growth as employees and students upgraded their models. “We estimate only ~40% of iPad users have gone through a refresh the last year with some clear pent-up demand that these new iPads will unleash in the next few quarters thus giving Apple another product tailwind,” the 5-star analyst opined. Looking at the bigger picture, Ives thinks Apple is in the “middle innings of its biggest product cycle year ever.” The highlight will once again be the launch of its flagship product - the fall unveiling of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 builds have reached roughly 100 million units, representing a “25% increase YoY out of the gates,” compared to the initial pre-COVID builds of 80 million iPhone 12 units, according to Ives’ Asia supply chain build checks. “While this number will clearly move around over the coming months,” the 5-star analyst concluded, “We believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer ‘reopening environment.’" All in all, Ives rates Apple shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), backed by a $175 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 31%. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here) Wall Street’s average price target is a more modest $153.65, which still implies 12-month gains of 14%. Overall, most analysts remain firmly in the tech giant’s corner. Apple stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 20 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See Apple stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla apologizes after customer protested at autoshow, to share car data with Chinese regulator

    Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customer's complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the world's biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla followed criticism in state media, and an incident at the Shanghai auto show that got wide attention in China's social media. An unhappy customer by clambered atop a Tesla at the auto show to protest the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes.

  • Dow Rallies 200 Points As Netflix Plunges On Earnings; Apple, Tesla Reverse Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points Wednesday as Apple and Tesla sold off. Netflix stock plunged as much as 8% on earnings.

  • 3 Stocks That Offer Explosive Potential Gains

    Investors looking for stocks with explosive growth potential sometimes seek out companies in sectors like biotech, where the outcomes can be almost binary. Enough failures, and such companies' stock prices can go to zero.

  • Dow Jones Futures, Bitcoin Fall After Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Tesla, Square Find Support; Chipotle, Lam Research Top Views

    Leading stocks led Wednesday's rally, while Bitcoin plays such as Tesla and Square found 50-day support. Chipotle, Lam Research earnings beat late.

  • Tesla to report first-quarter earnings amid renewed concerns about its Autopilot

    A fiery crash in Texas brings renewed scrutiny to Tesla Inc., slated to report first-quarter earnings next week.

  • Tesla's US market share was 'probably close to peak' in 2020: Analyst

    Tesla's record-setting share price rally in 2020 coincided with what may have been an all-time high in the company's share of the U.S. electric-vehicle market, according to at least one analyst.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • GOP pushes record number of anti-protest bills to ‘silence dissent,’ critics say

    Some proposals would grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters, stop demonstrators from accessing unemployment aid and turn misdemeanours into felonies

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.