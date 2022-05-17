Tesla crashes into Ohio building at high speed

Reuters Videos

STORY: The subterranean passage is estimated to be 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter. The tunnel had reinforced walls, a rail and ventilation system, and electricity.The owner of the Mexican property where the tunnel was found told Reuters he was unaware of its existence."Nothing, nothing, nothing. And that's why I find it very strange that in 12 years I've never seen any (suspicious) movement. Nothing," said owner Javier Jimenez.The underground passage was found during the course of a federal drug investigation. Authorities have charged six people for conspiring to distribute 1,762 pounds of cocaine.