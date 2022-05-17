Tesla crashes into Ohio building at high speed

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio have released footage showing the moments a Tesla crashes into the Greater Columbus Convention Center on May 4, 2022. According to police, the driver of the 2020 Telsa Model S said he lost control of his brakes.

