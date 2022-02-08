Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc decided to remove one of the two electronic control units included in the steering racks of some made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars to meet fourth-quarter sales goals while coping with global chip shortage, CNBC reported on Monday.

The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence.

Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States.

Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

It expects chip shortages to last through this year before easing next year. Chief Executive Elon Musk told an earnings call last month the shortage was not a long-term issue, with factories increasing capacity and automakers guilty of panic buying of chips which slowed the supply chain.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees sales up 8% in 2022

    Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Tuesday it aims to boost sales by about 8% in 2022, seeing a pick-up in market conditions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries as a global chip shortage likely eases later in the year. The newly listed South Korean firm, which accounts for a fifth of the global EV battery market, swung to profit in the October-December quarter, even as the chip shortage affecting automakers led to weaker than expected demand for batteries. LGES, which became South Korea's second-largest listed firm last month in the country's biggest ever IPO, posted an operating profit of 76 billion won ($63.5 million) for the fourth quarter, it said in its maiden earnings report.

  • Ford patents an automated manual transmission with fingertip control

    Electronic control of what might be "a dry friction clutch" can be fine-tuned based on how the driver applies his fingers or pressure to the shift knob.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data. Markets are still alert for rate increases in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone. Euro zone yields rose sharply on Monday with Italian bond prices underperforming their peers.

  • A TikToker claims she lost a job opportunity over her ‘inappropriate’ voicemail greeting: ‘Are you serious?’

    TikTokers were divided over the issue, especially after hearing the woman's voicemail.

  • Inflation is driving every restaurant 'absolutely crazy' and is 'insane,' ex-McDonald's CEO says

    Ed Rensi, who was McDonald's USA CEO until 1997, said prices soaring beef and chicken prices were having a devastating impact on restaurants.

  • 6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

    These are major workplace red flags you shouldn't ignore.

  • ‘The Great Resignation’: Who Is Quitting and Which Job Sectors Are Suffering Most?

    You've no doubt heard of "The Great Resignation." Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University coined the phrase during a Bloomberg interview in May 2021, when he predicted people would begin...

  • Texas convenience store chain says around 13% of its products are out of stock because of manufacturer shortages

    Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas and Oklahoma chain TXB, told CNN: "We're probably averaging 6,500 to 8,000 outs a week from manufacturers."

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • 45% of Remote Workers Would Quit Their Jobs in 2022 for This Reason

    As such, workers have been quick to quit their jobs for better opportunities. Now there are plenty of factors that might drive workers to leave a job today. With inflation driving everyday living costs up, workers may not hesitate to go after a higher paycheck -- one that allows them to more easily cover their bills and perhaps even add to their savings.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • 7 Best Air Compressors on Amazon for Your Garage or Workshop

    Whether you’re powering a nail gun or painting a fence, these air compressors will get the job done. Compressed air is a convenient and effective way to operate a range of power tools, like nail guns, pressure washers, and paint sprayers, just to name a few. The air compressors below allow you to harness this power, and—using long hoses and fittings—are designed to easily attach to your tools, providing an impressive amount of movement while you work.

  • India signs deals to export 4.6 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday. The exports would allow the world's second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices. Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.

  • RMDs: An IRS Change is Making Them Smaller in 2022

    The way you calculate your required minimum distribution just changed, and if you don’t need the money for living expenses, that could be good news for you. Here’s why.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • ‘Rust’ Set Medic Sues Crew Members in Shooting of Cinematographer

    The medic who rushed to help “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after Hutchins was shot on set last fall has filed a negligence lawsuit against several crew members and the film’s production entity. Cherlyn Schaefer was summoned to the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, after the film’s […]

  • California warns Tesla over racial discrimination allegations

    Tesla said Monday that a California state agency warned it has grounds for a civil complaint over allegations of race discrimination and harassment at the company.Why it matters: A federal jury in California last year ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a Black former employee who accused the company of ignoring racist abuse he endured from other workers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company disclosed the notice from the California Dep

  • Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list

    The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify, imposing new restrictions on their ability to receive shipments from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them. The Commerce Department said Monday that it was adding the companies to what is known as the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide that are subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary checks. “The ability to verify the legitimacy and reliability of foreign parties receiving U.S. exports through the timely completion of end-use checks is a core principle of our export control system,” Matthew Axelrod, the department's assistant secretary for export enforcement, said in a statement.

  • 13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

    As the COVID pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by...