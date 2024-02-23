Tesla Cybertruck included in $12.75M price of cutting-edge, solar-powered home near Tahoe

The sellers of an innovative Lake Tahoe area residence — listed for $12.75 million and solar-powered by Tesla — are throwing in an impressive incentive for buyers.

The 7,142-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 3532 Knob Point Trail Unit 108, in Carson City, Nev., is part of the new Clear Creek Tahoe golf and resort community. The developers are including a Tesla Cybertruck as part of the purchase price.

Cybertruck models start at about $61,000, and the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast is priced at nearly $100,000.

“The home’s design embraces Tesla’s cutting-edge technology and the community’s mission to be stewards of the land,” listing agent Mike Dunn with Chase International Real Estate said in a news release. “We are proud to represent a new era of sustainable luxury living in one of the West’s most prestigious resort communities.”

Whisper Homes developed the residence, which sits on a half acre. Few homes in Nevada come with Tesla solar roofs, Tesla Power Walls and fully integrated solar and energy storage system with generators and battery backup, according to Chase International.

A Power Wall works as a “gateway” that can be switched on to allow for remote control of power distribution to circuits when the grid is down. A Tesla app lets the homeowner take the home off the grid whenever desired, such as times when power rates are high.

The main level of the home comprises an expansive great room, dining area and a gourmet kitchen with dual-temperature wine cellars. The entire primary suite on that level is dedicated to luxurious privacy with a secluded porch and office areas. There’s also a 1,700-square-foot patio with a fireplace, built-in barbecue area, Jacuzzi large enough to fit 12 people and an inground swimming pool

A second primary suite and two additional en-suite bedrooms are upstairs, as sell. The level can be accessed by stairs or an elevator.

The Cybertruck can be parked in the home’s 2,000-square-foot subterranean garage that is large enough for motorcycles, snowmobiles and golf carts, too. There are two EV car-charging ports.

Clear Creek Tahoe is a 2,136-acre private residential community with 853 acres in conservation. Its amenities include a Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course. Carson City is about 16 miles from the shores of Lake Tahoe.