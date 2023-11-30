Tesla Cybertruck Vs. Porsche 911 Drag Race Was Pure Spectacle

Tesla’s Cybertruck Delivery Event featured Elon Musk showcasing the capabilities of the electric automaker’s long-waiting pickup truck in recorded vignettes. The most dramatic segment saw the Cybertruck drag racing a Porsche 911 Carrera. As it became clear that the Tesla was going to beat Porsche’s slowest 911 across the finish line, footage revealed that the pickup was also towing a 911.

The stunt was meant to impress Tesla fans and potential customers to place an order. However, the drag race didn’t reveal anything profoundly new or unique about the Cybertruck. It was an electric utility vehicle taking on an internal combustion sports car. If the Cybertruck’s electric motors couldn’t produce enough torque to outrun a 911 Carrera, I’d be very concerned.

The drag race was impressive in the heat of the moment, but it’s still just a stunt at the end of the day. The Cybertruck has finally reached customers, but the vehicle is just a spectacle wrapped in a stainless steel alloy.

