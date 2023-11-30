How The Tesla Cybertruck's $60,990 Starting Price Stacks Up To The Competition

We thought the day may never come, but the Tesla Cybertruck is finally here and in production… sort of. There aren’t many that are getting into peoples’ hands just yet, but even if it’s limited, production and deliveries have technically started. On top of that momentous news, we now know just how much this stainless steel monolith to tempered expectations will cost, and it only took four years to find out. (You can read about all of the Cybertruck specs and information here.)

Anyway, during his live stream, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck neglected to say how much the Cybertruck would cost, but luckily for us, it has been posted on Tesla’s website. We now know the base rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck (250 miles of range, no word on horsepower) will start at $60,990. That’s a far cry from Musk’s original claim that the Cybertruck would cost under $40K. Stepping up from that is the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck (340 miles of range, 600 horsepower) starting at $79,990. From there is the “Cyberbeast” Cybertruck (320 miles of range, 845 horsepower), which starts at $99,990. Right now, there’s still no word on a delivery fee or options.

Honestly, I am a bit surprised. The Cybertruck is cheaper than I expected it to be, but it’s still not really a value, especially when you consider the base truck won’t be available for some time. It means that the real price range of the Cybertruck is between about $80,000 and $100,000. So, it’s on par for price, but will it be on par in terms of the rest of the competition? Only time will tell.

