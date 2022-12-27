68

Tesla’s 2022 Collapse Hits 69% After Deepest Selloff Since April

Esha Dey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The tailspin in Tesla Inc. shares accelerated Tuesday, marking their longest losing streak since 2018, as a report of a plan to temporarily halt production at its China factory rekindled fears about demand risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed down 11% at $109.10, for the seventh straight decline and its steepest one-day drop since April. The electric-vehicle maker’s market valuation has shrunk to roughly $345 billion, below that of Walmart Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nvidia Corp. This latest selloff also cost Tesla its position among the 10-highest valued companies in the S&P 500 Index, a distinction it had held since joining the benchmark in December 2020.

News of reduced output in Shanghai comes on the heels of last week’s report that Tesla was offering US consumers a $7,500 discount to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, combining to intensify concerns that demand is ebbing. For Tesla, whose valuation is pinned on its future growth prospects, these worries reflect a significant risk.

“Most of the stock’s weakness this year is due to indicators showing flagging demand globally,” said Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners. Tesla’s estimated revenue growth “is still amazing, but not $385 billion market valuation-type amazing,” he said, referring to the value at the end of last week.

Analysts on average expect revenue to grow 54% in 2022 and 37% in 2023, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The hope that Tesla will be the leading EV company in a future dominated by electric cars drove a spectacular eight-fold rally in the shares in 2020, earning its place in the S&P 500 and at one point making it the fifth-most valuable stock in the gauge.

Breakneck Unwind

But this year the unwinding has come equally fast. It has lost 69% its value amid Musk’s Twitter takeover and related distractions, investor jitters about growth assets and most recently, worries that high inflation and rising interest rates will dampen consumers’ enthusiasm for EVs.

“Our sense is the company’s market share has peaked and concerns about its over-reliance on China for profits and the factory shutdown are weighing on the stock,” said Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen. Tesla “appears to have burned through its backlog as they are resorting to promotions to move cars and delivery lead times are 1-2 weeks in the majority of the world.”

Wall Street analysts started flagging warnings about EV demand earlier this month, with the average 12-month price target for Tesla falling 10% since the end of November. Meanwhile, the average adjusted earnings estimate for 2022 has declined over 4% from just three months ago.

Tesla has now seen around $720 billion of shareholder value evaporate this year. The collapse is among the biggest contributors to the S&P 500’s decline in 2022, after Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc.

Still, analysts’ overall stance on Tesla remains bullish, with the highest share of buy or equivalent ratings since early 2015.

“Despite the stock’s performance, Tesla’s innovation curve appears to be accelerating, a stark contrast to other large tech companies whose incremental product updates appear stagnant at best,” Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas wrote in a note last week. He added that “green shoots” of recovery may appear in 2023.

(Updates stock move in second paragraph, valuation wipeout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Woman Who Plans to Make Elon Musk Pay for His Twitter Sins

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEarlier this year, as Elon Musk looked increasingly likely to lose his court battle and be forced into purchasing Twitter, Justine De Caires started to get nervous.Like others, De Caires, a Twitter software engineer of three and a half years, predicted a Musk takeover would come with mass layoffs. Unlike many, the 25-year-old had closely followed the legal battle between the billionaire and the social media company and read every page of

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, NIO, AMC, Southwest, and More

    Stocks were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off its final trading week of 2022. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) was down more than 11%, losing its position as one of the top 10 companies by market capitalization for the first time in over two years. Tesla shares have now fallen for seven consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak since September 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Tesla extends Shanghai production pause due to COVID-19 outbreak

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the decline in stock for Tesla following the suspension of vehicle production in Shanghai as COVID cases rise.

  • Justice Department Launches Criminal Probe Into $400M FTX Hack: Bloomberg

    The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reportedly launched a criminal probe into the alleged hack that drained nearly $400 million out of FTX-controlled wallets the night the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close mixed, yields rise to start final trading week of 2022

    U.S. stocks closed mixed Tuesday after Wall Street returned from the long holiday weekend to barrel through the final four trading days of 2022.

  • Tesla market cap set to fall below Walmart and JPMorgan Chase, to sit just above Nvidia

    Another selloff in Tesla Inc.’s stock (TSLA) on Tuesday, toward a more than two-year low, could drop the electric vehicle maker down to 13th on the list of most valuable S&P 500 (SPX) companies. The electric vehicle maker’s stock slumped 3.3% toward a seventh-straight loss in premarket trading, with recent trading prices implying a market capitalization of about $375.96 billion, down from $388.88 billion as of Friday’s close. Tesla now sits just above semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) which had a market cap of $374.07 billion on Friday.

  • Gold Rises on China’s Covid Shift, Signs of Cooler US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose — trading above $1,800 an ounce — as China swept away more of its Covid-19 controls, piling pressure on the dollar as risk assets gained.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of

  • Tesla Chinese Rival Nio Cuts Fourth-Quarter Expectations

    On Christmas Eve, Nio wanted everyone to feel the light. "Feel the Light" was the theme for the Chinese automaker's Nio Day 2022, its annual event held in Hefei this year. There, the company released two new flagship electric SUVs: the EC7 and ES8, which will start shipping in May and June.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

    Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares. Growth stocks dragged the tech-laden Nasdaq down the most. The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq in negative territory, while value stocks helped the Dow hold on to nominal gains.

  • Russian Lawmaker Who Slammed Putin’s War Dies After Falling From a Window

    via TelegramA wealthy Russian businessman and regional lawmaker from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party plunged to his death from a hotel window in India over the weekend—two days after a fellow Russian he was traveling with was found dead in the same hotel.Pavel Antov, 65, who topped Forbes’ list of the richest Russian lawmakers in 2019, thus joins a rapidly growing list of prominent Russian figures found dead in mysterious circumstances.The Russian outlet Zebra-TV reported that Antov’s lifel

  • Not Now, Europe. Second War Threatens to Explode

    Glorion Goga/ReutersAs Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine heads towards its one-year anniversary, another European flashpoint is in danger of reigniting a second war on the continent.Kosovo was at the center of the last all out-war in Europe in the late ‘90s and tensions there have never fully dissipated.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has this week put his army on its “highest level of combat readiness” to protect ethnic Serbian areas in northern Kosovo he says are under threat from Kosovo.

  • EV roundup: Tesla stock crashes 11%, Nio drops 8% on outlook cut

    Here are the big stories moving EV (electric vehicle) stocks today.

  • China stocks tell 2 different stories about the economy

    The impact China's economy re-opening is having on stocks shows investors are both optimistic and cautious about the fortunes for the world's second-largest economy.

  • Apple Shares Hit Lowest Since June 2021 on iPhone Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares closed at their lowest level since June 2021 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks amplified by concerns over iPhone supply in the key holiday period.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran C

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?