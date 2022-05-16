Tesla delays plan to restore Shanghai output to pre-lockdown levels -memo

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has delayed a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's COVID-19 lockdown by at least a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The U.S. electric car maker originally aimed to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported earlier this month citing another memo.

But the latest memo said that it plans to stick to one shift for its Shanghai plant for the current week with a daily output of around 1,200 units. It also said that it would now aim to increase output to 2,600 units per day from May 23.

Challenges remain for Tesla to double the number of workers living and sleeping near production lines to maintain "closed-loop" operations, said a person familiar with the matter.

Companies in Shanghai are only allowed to reopen if they can operate under such an arrangement, which requires workers to be isolated.

There are also uncertainties over supplies, as factories of suppliers and logistics in Shanghai and surrounding areas have yet to be restored to normal, the person added.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The person declined to be identified as the matter is private.

On one day last week, Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well below capacity, indicating the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown.

Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk continues to rail against Twitter bots, says company accused him of breaking NDA

    Elon Musk continued to sound off about the actual number of automated bots and fake accounts on Twitter Inc. over the weekend, and said Twitter's legal team accused him of breaking an nondisclosure agreement.

  • Some Shanghai businesses to reopen from COVID lockdown Monday, officials say

    Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes.

  • World Takes Cover From Stock Chaos in Oil, Utilities and China

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism may be in short supply for equity investors caught in the downdraft of volatile global markets, but pockets of shelter are emerging. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFrom banks

  • Oil Tumbles as Virus Lockdowns Across China Pummel Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled for the first time in four sessions as Covid-19 lockdowns pummeled the economy of the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWest Texas Intermediate

  • Shanghai lockdown: China unemployment rate near pandemic peak

    Evidence of China's economic slowdown came as authorities unveiled plans to lift Shanghai's lockdown.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns To Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China gets ready to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: May 15, 2022 (Pt. 3)

    Watch as Mark Kaboly, Chris Mueller, and Paul Zeise join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!

  • Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement. The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Sluggish Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. PVH Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Eli Lilly, Albemarle Lead Five Ways To Play A Stock Market Rally

    Eli Lilly and Albemarle lead five stocks that have shown resilience amid the sell-off and may be poised to lead the way forward.

  • Princeton University Discloses Large Stake in Lithium Miner

    Princeton University is one of the largest shareholders in Lithium Americas, a development-stage miner.

  • Asian markets mixed on weaker China economic data, U.S. recession worries

    Asian shares were trading mixed Monday, as investors eyed disappointing economic data from China as well as surging energy costs and prospects for interest-rate hikes in the U.S.

  • Goldman’s Equities CIO Advises Keeping the Faith on Growth, Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies renowned for potentially innovative and disruptive products took a gut punch in the past year, but a senior executive at Goldman Sachs Asset Management has a simple message for investors in them: Keep the faith. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Workers to spilt $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • If you think gas prices are bad, diesel is in its worst crisis since the 1970s and has even raised fears of localized rationing

    "The markets are telling us there's a shortage. This is a tailwind for inflation. We're demanding more diesel than anyone can supply."

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play-sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.