Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China - brokerage data

FILE PHOTO: Tesla showroom in Beijing
Reuters
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share.

The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations.

That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bulwarked by its higher profits per car than other electric vehicle makers, the U.S. automaker slashed prices of its best-selling models by up to 13.5% in China in January, triggering a price war with BYD and several rivals following suit over the next two months.

Tesla's growth pace, however, is yet to catch up with BYD, which outsold Tesla by more than five times in the January-February period, with its wide range of offerings of electrified products in China.

The company is planning refreshed versions of Model 3 and Model Y in the next two years to tackle an ageing product mix that has hit its attractiveness to customers. It has also improved the suspension system in the Model Y made in China since January to make the ride smoother, an update Tesla fans lauded on social media.

The company had been focusing more on energy efficiency and practical features such as safety and storage space in its marketing in China to lure more pragmatic buyers.

Tesla's sales in the first two months accounted for 7.9% in China's fragmented sector of new energy cars including pure electric and plug-in hybrids, slightly up from 6.8% in the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on data from China Passenger Car Association.

Meanwhile, BYD extended its lead with a 41% market share, a big jump from 29% a year ago.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is Outpacing Rivals in Europe. Price Cuts Are Paying Off.

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

    With Tesla Inc's plan to open a $5 billion Gigafactory in Mexico, the country should soon become a hub of electric vehicle (EV) production, but the zero emissions cars remain too expensive for most Mexicans and they are impractical to drive in much of the country, which lacks enough charging stations. Mexico has made reviving fossil fuel output a priority under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, frequently giving short shrift to investment in renewable power sources. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, BMW and Volkswagen's Audi unit also are producing EVs in Mexico, or plan to.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    After a strong start to 2023, shares in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged more than 30% from late January highs. Nio made investors nervous when it provided its business update and first-quarter outlook earlier this month.

  • Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car

    The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made. Stellantis, formed in 2021 by combining Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid. It's what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

  • Judge grants class action status in GM faulty transmission lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmission.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Ford, Honda vehicles among 1.9 million cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Ford issued several recalls for its vehicles, including 1.28 million Fusion and MKZ models. Honda also recalled some of its models.

  • ‘It’s a very special car’: Police search for stolen classic car that was at Run to the Sun

    The 1970 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen at a hotel, was in Myrtle Beach for the car and truck show event this weekend.

  • Tesla reportedly saw an uptick in crashes and mistakes after Elon Musk removed radar from its cars

    When Musk announced Tesla would eliminate radar, engineers reached out to a former exec hoping to change his mind, The Washington Post reported.

  • Toyota's New CEO Is All-In On Hydrogen, Despite Everyone Else Focusing on EVs

    As the world moves towards electric vehicles, Toyota keeps banging a different zero-emission drum: Hydrogen. Between the production Mirai and hydrogen-powered concepts with manual transmissions or big V8 power, the company clearly views hydrogen-powered vehicles as part of our automotive future. Incoming CEO Koji Sato, speaking at an endurance race in which Toyota campaigned a hydrogen racer, seems to agree.

  • How did 2 planes almost crash at Sarasota Bradenton airport? Here’s a preliminary report

    NTSB has released the initial findings in the near collision of two planes at SRQ in February.

  • Volkswagen Reveals Elon Musk's Unrealized Dream Car With Latest $25,000 Entry-Level Electric Vehicle

    In 2017, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn’t quite have the same pull it does today. The stock was heavily shorted, analysts were almost certain it would fail and even CEO Elon Musk wasn’t certain of the company’s future. The company was bleeding money and running on pipe dreams of mostly unfulfilled promises Musk made from his Twitter account. There was one promise Musk did make and kept: building a quality, affordable, all-electric car for the masses. This resulted in the Tesla Model 3 rolling ou

  • 150 vehicles involved in Saturday pileup near Portland, 16 people hospitalized

    A serious of crashes in the eastbound lanes about 5 p.m. resulted in the freeway being closed in both directions for about five hours Saturday.

  • Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

    A Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers for two of its locomotives and a company inspection did not identify their absence, federal investigators said Monday. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board about Norfolk Southern train accidents this month as the board investigates the railroad’s safety practices after the fiery February derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio. In a report released Monday about a March 9 derailment of two locomotives and 37 rail cars in Anniston, Alabama, the safety board said two of the train’s six locomotives were “waybill locomotives,” or towed cars not used for any tractive power.

  • Authorities Stop Stolen Car Shipment

    It’s a rare win in the fight against crime…

  • At $28,500, Is This Cherry Red 1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Ripe for the Picking?

    The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice ZR1 says it’s quicker than the other ZR1 they own, but space limitations are forcing a sale and this is the one they decided must go. Let’s see if it’s priced to make that sale just as quick as the car.

  • Porsche Vision 357 visits SXSW to celebrate 75 years since the very first Porsche

    To celebrate the legacy of the Porsche 356, Porsche at South by Southwest in Austin displayed its 75th anniversary concept called the Vision 357.

  • Street Takeover Mustang Crashes Into Dodge Challenger

    Play stupid games…

  • The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Has 320 HP, A Stick-Shift and a Widebody

    Here it is: The car you’ve been waiting for. When the Integra was announced, fans from across the Internet cried sacrilege — how could this four-door ever stand up to the legendary DC2 Type R of the ‘90s? Everyone forgot, of course, that the Integra always came in multiple trim levels. Acura may have skipped the ‘90s base trims for the ‘20s revival, but it still served us dinner before desert. Now, we’re getting the sweets: Acura revealed today that the 2024 Integra Type S will make 320 horsepow

  • Win The Mopar Don Garlits Drove At The Gatornationals

    Bring home the baddest Hellcat on the planet for a small donation.