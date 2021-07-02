Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China.

The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.

Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to Report Q2 Deliveries: What to Expect

    Analysts are expecting triple-digit year-over-year growth from the electric car maker. But is this realistic?

  • Tesla Deliveries Weren’t a Home Run. Why the Stock Is Slipping.

    Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla delivered 201,250 units in the second quarter. It's a good number and another quarterly record.

  • 400 jobs lost as SC company announces consolidation of 4 manufacturing plants

    The company delivered the news to its South Carolina employees Thursday.

  • Jeff Bezos Quietly Bet on These 15 Companies — Why You Should, Too

    Have you ever wondered what you would do if you were the richest person alive? Some of us couldn't even dream of what to do with just $1 billion. However, we can take a look at what one of the actual...

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • Why AMMO Shot 11% Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) soared 11.4% on Wednesday after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that showed sales rocketed 409% from the year-ago period, while adjusted profits surged 296% higher.

  • Why Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Are Up This Week

    After falling more than 30% at one point last week, shares of the government-sponsored entities rebounded.

  • This Dividend King Is About to Get a Big Boost From Reopening

    With a unique approach to a vital food-distribution category, this Dividend King is only just starting its recovery.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • China and Hong Kong stocks tumble after ‘broken heads and bloodshed’ speech from Xi

    The Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. That weighed on stocks in the region.

  • Elon Musk may be losing his sway with dogecoin investors—but Baby Doge Coin is soaring

    Elon Musk could be perceived as starting the second half of 2021 where he started the first six months of the year: making passing references to crypto like dogecoin.

  • Is NVIDIA Headed to $900? 3 Things to Know

    Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have climbed by 31% since the semiconductor company unveiled its newest data center chips at its investor day on April 12. The analysts covering NVIDIA for Bank of America and Raymond James have both set a $900 price target on the stock,  citing the company's momentum in the data center segment. What's more, NVIDIA recently received good news on its efforts to get its $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group's (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SOBK.Y) Arm Holdings approved in the U.K., with three major Arm customers giving the deal a thumbs-up.

  • Goldin Auctions Sells to Billionaire Steve Cohen Group in Collectibles Boom

    Not only is sports memorabilia hot—sports memorabilia companies are on fire, too. Sports collectibles auction pioneer Ken Goldin has sold Goldin Auctions to Collectors Holdings, a group owned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, hedge fund billionaire Dan Sundheim and venture capital investor Nat Turner. Goldin, who founded his self-named auction house in 2012, […]

  • 5 Soaring Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Instead of Bitcoin in 2H21

    Here we pick five technology stocks - Transcat (TRNS), 3D Systems (DDD), NVIDIA (NVDA), Perion Network (PERI), and Generac (GNRC) - which are solid investments amid the ongoing bitcoin crash.

  • Forget Meme Stocks: These 2 Top Growth Stocks Can Make You Rich

    These two companies have been on a tear, and unlike most meme stocks, they have the financial results to show for it.

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Buy as Soybean, Corn Prices Gain

    The US Agriculture Department reported lower-than-expected plantings and reduced stocks for soybean and corn, which triggered a price jump. This is going to benefit stocks like DE, KUBTY, AGCO and LNN.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Soared This Week

    The special purpose acquisition company is building up brand awareness ahead of the Air launch, while the merger with Lucid Motors is expected to close within a few weeks.

  • ARK Innovation Is a Winner Again. Here’s a Trade to Exploit It.

    The exchange-traded funds’ chief, Cathie Wood, doubled down when tech stocks fell out of favor. Now with a tech revival, investors have an opportunity to take advantage of the upside run.

  • Nio, XPeng Clock Record June Deliveries: Which EV Maker Outperformed?

    The Chinese EV start-ups, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), reported stellar deliveries for June, sending their shares higher Thursday. Nio Vs. XPeng - How June Growth Compares: Nio reported June deliveries of 8,083 vehicles, while peer XPeng June deliveries stood at 6,565 vehicles. The monthly numbers represented records for both companies. Nio's deliveries increased 116.1% year-over-year, while XPeng's jumped 617%. The month-over-month increases for the EV makers were at 20.4%

  • I'm Long Micron, Here's My 'Add' Signal

    Micron Technology reported the firm's fiscal third quarter performance on Wednesday evening. Adjusted gross margin increased sequentially from 32.9% of revenue to 42.9% as the embedded business exceeded $1 billion for the first time ever driven by the automotive and industrial businesses. Adjusted gross margin is looking around 47%, give or take 1%.