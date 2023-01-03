Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target
9
Dana Hull
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets, reinforcing demand concerns that contributed to the worst month and year for the electric-car maker’s stock since its 2010 initial public offering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company handed over 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months, short of the 420,760 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. While the total was a quarterly record for Tesla, the company opened two new assembly plants last year and still came up short of its goal to expand deliveries by 50%.

Tesla shares fell 3.7% as of 4:20 a.m. New York time Tuesday, before the start of regular trading.

After Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk predicted an “epic” end to the year, Tesla cut vehicle prices and production in China, then offered $7,500 discounts in the US. Concerns about rising interest rates, inflation and other economic headwinds — plus alarm over Musk’s antics on Twitter, which he now owns — sent Tesla shares plunging 37% in December and 65% last year.

“We believe that Tesla is facing a significant demand problem,” Toni Sacconaghi, a Bernstein analyst with the equivalent of a sell rating on the stock, wrote in a report Monday. “We believe Tesla will need to either reduce its growth targets (and run its factories below capacity) or sustain and potentially increase recent price cuts globally, pressuring margins.”

Read more: Tesla Stock Had the Worst Year Ever. That Doesn’t Make It Cheap

Tesla increased deliveries by 40% to 1.31 million last year, shy of the 50% average annual growth rate the company has said it expects to achieve over multiple years. Production expanded 47% to 1.37 million.

The company produced 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter, exceeding deliveries by 34,423 units. Tesla said that it continued to transition to “a more even regional mix of vehicle builds,” which led to another increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

“Tesla sells cars, and the auto industry is slowing down,” Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, said by phone. “They are still struggling with logistics, and the gap between production and deliveries grew from the last quarter.”

Musk said during Tesla’s last earnings call that Tesla was trying to “smooth out” deliveries throughout each quarter so that the company no longer has a wave of handovers concentrated at the end of each period. Design chief Franz von Holzhausen nonetheless tweeted that he pitched in at a southern California delivery center on New Year’s Eve.

The discounts Tesla offered in the US toward the end of the quarter matched the maximum tax credit that electric vehicles are eligible for under the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed in August. The carmaker suffered a setback in this regard late last month when the Internal Revenue Service published a list of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are eligible for federal tax credits under the law.

The IRS only deemed seven-seat versions of Tesla’s Model Y to be sport utility vehicles, which means five-seat versions will be subject to a price limit below the cost of the vehicle. Musk took issue with this in several tweets, writing “this is messed up” on Jan. 1 and questioning Monday whether the company was being penalized for making the Model Y too mass-efficient.

Tesla doesn’t break out sales by region, but the US and China are its largest markets, and 95% of sales in 2022 were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.

The company makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y at its factory in Fremont, California. Its Shanghai plant produces the Model 3 and Y, and it started delivering Model Ys from its newest plants in Austin and near Berlin in the first half of last year.

While Musk handed over Tesla’s first Semi trucks to PepsiCo Inc. in December, the company didn’t report any deliveries of the model in its quarterly statement. The carmaker announced separately that it’s scheduled an investor day for March 1, where it will discuss long-term expansion plans, a next-generation vehicle platform, capital allocation and other subjects.

--With assistance from Craig Trudell.

(Updates with share move during early trading in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Tries to Make Its Cars Attractive in Key Market

    Tesla is determined to continue to stimulate demand for its cars in the face of a global economy that is sending worrying signals. In the United States, where many economists predict a recession this year, the automaker could benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which extends the federal tax credit of $7,500 to encourage local production and accelerate the adoption of green vehicles by the masses. The IRA flips the cards and allows automakers, like Tesla and General Motors , which had sold more than 200,000 clean vehicles -- the maximum threshold where the tax credit begins to decrease before disappearing --- to benefit again.

  • Exclusive-Tesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk

    The Tesla posting showed that Zhu's title of vice president for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for sales in the rest of Asia as of Tuesday. The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Chief Executive Elon Musk, with direct oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and operations of its key production hubs. The reporting lines for Zhu would keep Tesla's vehicle design and development - both areas where Musk has been heavily involved - separate while creating an apparent deputy to Musk on the more near-term challenges of managing global sales and output.

  • Tesla delivered over 405,000 vehicles in Q4 2022, setting a new company record

    Tesla delivered a record 405,278 electric vehicles over the final three months of 2022, but missed Wall Street expectations.

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply I

  • Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries but misses estimates

    Tesla Inc on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates, burdened by logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession. The world's most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Tesla delivered 388,131 Model 3 compact sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compared with 17,147 Model X and Model S luxury cars.

  • ‘An absolute miracle’: 4 survive after Tesla plunges off California coastal cliff

    A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Post Best Start to a Year Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities overcame an early bout of volatility to advance on the first day of the new year as optimism grew that Covid infections may have peaked in some parts of the nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Inde

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • 4 Smart Ways to Avoid Depreciation Tax on Rental Property

    It can pay to be a responsible rental property owner. For instance, if you're always investing in your rental property and making improvements, not only will your tenants appreciate it and remain tenants longer, you can get a depreciation deduction … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Depreciation Tax on Rental Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Economy Ends Year in Slump as Covid Infections Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy ended the year in a major slump as business and consumer spending plunged in December, with more disruption likely in the first few months of the year as Covid infections surge across the country.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaOffic

  • Warren Buffett's Fortune Gains as Elon Musk Fumbles

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway performed better in 2022 than Elon Musk and Tesla.

  • Tesla Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

    Thirty-one percent year-over-year growth from the electric-car maker wasn't enough to match analysts' consensus forecast for the quarter.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Comes Up Short of 2022 Delivery Target as Growth Slows

    Elon Musk’s electric-car maker didn’t meet its initial goal of increasing annual deliveries by 50% or more last year.

  • 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

    For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), for instance, saw its stock price fall almost 39% for the year while HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock was down 56% in 2022.

  • European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data

    (Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. "With 10-year bund yields above 2.50%, relaxed year-end trading and the probable drop in HICP inflation are raising hopes for an upbeat start into the year," Commerzbank Research analysts said in a note, referring to euro zone consumer prices inflation data due later this week. An early indicator was data showing the downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers.

  • My Top EV Stock to Buy in 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    2020 and 2021 brought a flurry of investment into electric vehicles (EVs) as virtually every major legacy automaker implemented new programs centered around lowering emissions and improving sustainability.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • BP and Shell Are a Buy. Why They’re Cheaper Than U.S. Oil Giants.

    It was a great year for oil companies such as Exxon Chevron Shell and BP But the giants of European energy are still trading at significantly lower valuations than their American counterparts, which means they could be buying opportunities. All the major oil companies benefited from the surge in oil prices as the world emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia invaded Ukraine. Unlike the broader market, share prices have surged.

  • Institutional homebuyer Yieldstreet slashes buying levels by 90% as it awaits a sharper home price correction

    "From December onwards, the expectation from my side is we'll have another 10% to 15% decline nationally," says Yieldstreet's Tejas Joshi.