21

Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

The Tesla trade may be in for a few more blown tires right out of the gate in 2023.

The EV maker is slated to report its fourth-quarter delivery and production figures right after the new year, and they could be a letdown, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner warned in a new client note.

Ahead of the release, Rosner slashed his estimates for Tesla's deliveries, sales, and profits. Rosner sees fourth-quarter earnings coming in at $1.05 per share, below current analyst forecasts for $1.24.

The auto analyst says the estimate cuts reflect some economic weakness in China, as well as the postponement of deliveries into the first quarter in the U.S. from some consumers to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives.

Shares of Tesla have crashed nearly 70% from a high on Jan. 3 of this year. The stock is down over 34% so far this month alone.

Most of the losses for Tesla investors started after CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in April, a deal that closed in late October and is perhaps just as concerning among investors as slowing global sales.

Those losses have returned aggressively in December on worries Musk's chaotic leadership of Twitter will hurt Tesla.

Rosner isn't alone on Wall Street in having reservations on Tesla's fundamentals entering 2023, excluding the sideshow that has become Musk and Twitter.

"It's very concerning about the weakness that we're seeing in China," Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "We are seeing incentives go up, and sales actually are not increasing there. And [a] driving concern is: Are we going to start seeing that in the U.S. and Europe? Is that just sort of the early days of softening demand? And I think that is really more of the large institutional investors' top concern."

To that end, Tesla said on its website Wednesday it will offer $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the U.S. in December.

Tesla shares fell more than 8% in Thursday's session.

Tesla logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Tesla logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla bull: My goal is to help Elon; Twitter 'isn't good for him'

    A longtime Tesla bull and shareholder whose tweet pointing to the stock's decline prompted a sarcastic reply from Elon Musk, says he just wants to help the CEO of the electric vehicle maker.

  • Tesla shares tumble, on track for worst month ever

    Tesla Inc shares are on track for their worst month ever as a sell-off deepened on Thursday over worries about softening demand for electric cars and Chief Executive Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter. The stock dropped almost 10% on Thursday to their lowest level since September 2020 after the automaker's website showed it was offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in the United States this month. Tesla's stock has tumbled 36% so far in December, putting it on track for its worst ever monthly performance.

  • Tesla is the most profitable short pick of 2022, with nearly $14 billion in proceeds since Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter

    Tesla Inc. continues to fall among S&P 500 companies in terms of market cap, not only slipping below $400 billion but underneath the likes of Visa Inc.

  • Tesla's Discount Move Suggests a Troubling Short-Term Mindset

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a big drag on the Nasdaq Composite recently, with investors in the electric vehicle (EV) company having suffered losses of close to 70% from the stock's best levels of the past year. There have been plenty of factors affecting the electric vehicle pioneer's stock lately, many of which have little to do with its core business. The reason behind Thursday's decline for the share price stems from a strategic move from Tesla, and the decision that the business made reflects a way of thinking that seems unnecessarily focused on short-term factors at the expense of longer-term profit.

  • Stock market valuations don’t ‘reflect the damage ahead,’ BlackRock warns

    Investors may not get much of a reprieve from the bear market in 2023, warns one top Wall Street strategist.

  • Tesla Hits 52-Week Lows For Eight Straight Sessions. Is It a Buy?

    Tesla stock has been buried, as it's fallen in eight of the last nine trading sessions and has made new 52-week lows in eight consecutive sessions. From the all-time high, Tesla stock is now down 69.2%. Others blame CEO Elon Musk continuing to sell Tesla stock as the true culprit.

  • Tesla doubles rare discounts on mainstay vehicles amid demand concerns

    Tesla Inc is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States this month, its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow and EV tax incentives loom. The latest discount came just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other U.S-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily. Analysts also worry that rising interest rates and CEO Elon Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Cathie Wood Defends ARKK’s Performance

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • AMD, Tesla, and Meta were the worst tech performers in 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the worst tech stock performers of 2022.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Why investing like Warren Buffett still works, according to Morningstar's CEO

    Value investing still has a place.

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

    This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry. Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla and generally support all of his wildest endeavors. Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank as December selling accelerates

    U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off intensified after a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Tesla is the most profitable short of 2022 as traders 'hit overdrive' on their bet against the EV maker following Elon Musk's Twitter deal

    Tesla stock fell 9% on Thursday, adding to short sellers' year-to-date gains of $15 billion.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • The hottest tech trends to watch in 2023

    With 2022 coming to a close, it's time to look to the new year and all of the changes it will bring to the tech industry.

  • US Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggressive: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks remained firmly lower as investors contended with data validating the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the economy is robust enough to withstand more tightening. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggressi