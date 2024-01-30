Tesla donates $600,000 to teach Del Valle students how to build, work on electric vehicles

The mood was celebratory at Del Valle High School’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School when district officials and Tesla workers stood in front of students and discussed how the school's future workforce could launch a career at the electric car company.

Tesla donated $600,000 to the school to purchase equipment to instruct students on how to build and work on electric vehicles — skills Del Valle graduates can use for a future job at the car company or other industries, district officials said.

The equipment will open up new learning opportunities for students, said Annette Tielle, Del Valle superintendent, during Thursday’s event announcing the donation.

“In addition to that, students are going to have the opportunity to learn for other industries,” Tielle said. “They’re going to learn the skills for manufacturing and engineering. That will prepare them for Tesla but that will also prepare them for other opportunities in manufacturing and engineering.”

The equipment will go into the Gigafactory Texas P-TECH Manufacturing Studio, a space within the technology early college school at Del Valle High School.

The district has already partnered with Tesla on internship programs.

Since 2021, more than 140 Del Valle graduates have gone on to work at Gigafactory Texas, Tesla’s name for its Austin-based manufacturing facility about 5 miles north of the high school. Last year, 207 students got internships at the company, and 534 in total obtained a workforce certificate, according to the district.

The new donation from Tesla means even more students will have opportunities, Tielle said.

“We are reaching out to anyone who is going to give our students the chance to have a career,” Tielle said. “Not an internship. A career.”

For Del Valle students who have gone on to work at Tesla, the opportunities are exciting.

Dakota Fryberger, who has been with Tesla a year and a half, started an internship at the company during his senior year in 2022.

As a production associate, Fryberger works on the assembly line, doing anything from installing steering wheels and instrument panels to aligning cars.

“I honestly had no idea what I was going to do after high school,” Fryberger said.

There’s always an opportunity to learn more in the job, he said.

“It pushed me toward engineering,” Fryberger said. “It pushed me toward what I want for work benefits and pay. This is the science and math that I want to know.”

Jasmine Tamayo, who graduated last year, is also happy she chose to do an internship with Tesla, which ultimately landed her a job.

Tamayo has been working with Tesla for about five months and builds the vehicles’ front subframes, including components such as the steering gears, she said.

A teacher initially encouraged Tamayo to apply for the internship, and she is so glad she did.

“There was a girl who was interviewing me, and, on her computer, she had a sticker that said, ‘Women in Tesla,’” Tamayo said. “I was so excited to be a woman in Tesla.”

Creating career pathways in high school is a priority for Tielle, she said.

“I want our kids to have opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Tielle said. “They deserve it.”

The district’s P-TECH building near the high school, at 5201 Ross Road, offers classes in advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Tesla acts as the anchor partner for the district’s P-TECH building, a state requirement for such a program, Tielle said.

The career-based classes set students up to earn an industry certificate and are meant to set graduates up to join the workforce immediately after finishing high school.

Funded through the $284 million 2019 bond, the building is set to open in the fall.

The district also has partnerships with such companies as Cisco and GTS Technologies, officials said.

