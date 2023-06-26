Tesla driver arrested after 11 injured in Peak District collision

Police stock

A Tesla driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after 11 people were injured in a collision in the Peak District.



Six teenagers and five adults were hurt, some of them seriously, when they were hit by a Tesla on the A623 in Tideswell, Derbyshire, at around 10.50pm on Saturday.



Derbyshire Police said on Sunday that no one had suffered life-threatening injuries, with further details to be released in due course.



The driver of the Tesla, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as drink-driving.



He was also further arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs, after a warrant was executed at a house in Tideswell following the collision.



The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them online, including the reference 23000389069.

