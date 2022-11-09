Tesla driver was going 100 mph in Brooklyn crash that killed teen

A reckless Tesla driver was going 100 mph when he rocketed into the side of a Brooklyn senior living facility, killing his teenage pal who was in his back seat, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, of Gravesend, was indicted Wednesday on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges for the dramatic June 10, 2021 wreck.

Mikhaylov had four young passengers in his car while speeding north on National Drive in Mill Basin, when he tried to make a sharp right turn onto Strickland Ave. and lost control of his Tesla sedan around 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

He plowed through a metal fence, hit two dumpsters and went airborne, prosecutors said. His Tesla sailed almost 40 feet through the air and spun around. Its rear passenger side slammed into a retaining wall at the Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility, and it came to a stop in the driveway, prosecutors said.

Jack Levy, 18, who sat in the rear passenger seat, suffered severe head trauma, and died the next day.

The other two young men in the back seat were also badly hurt — one, 18, suffered several bone fractures, a laceration to his liver, and a collapsed lung, with the other, 22, had a fractured skull, prosecutors said.

A 24-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries, while Mikhaylov had hand and leg injuries, according to authorities.

Security cameras captured the crash, and a probe revealed he was going 100 mph three seconds before impact, prosecutors said.

“This defendant’s alleged reckless driving caused the death of a young man whose entire life was ahead of him, and left others injured,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Mikhaylov’s lawyer, Julie Rendelman, declined to comment.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino set Mikhaylov’s bail at $5,000 cash or $25,000 bond.

Levy lived less than a mile from the crash. He had two brothers and a sister, and celebrated his high school graduation the same day as the crash, a neighbor told the Daily News in 2021.

“He was a great kid,” the neighbor said. “It’s such a shame.”