Tesla driver in multi-car crash told police self-driving software malfunctioned

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York
1
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned, according to a police report made public Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving Day crash on Interstate-80 near Treasure Island resulted in two juveniles being transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and led to lengthy delays on the bridge.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. But Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems - and Musk's claims about them - face growing legal, regulatory and public scrutiny.

Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an ad-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention.

The Tesla driver told police the FSD malfunctioned but police were unable to determine if the software was in operation or if his statement was accurate, according to the report which was made public after a Reuters request.

The police report said the vehicle made an unsafe lane change and was slowing to a stop, which led to another vehicle hitting the Tesla and a chain reaction of additional crashes.

The police report said if FSD malfunctioned, the driver should have manually taken control of the vehicle.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has been investigating the automaker's advanced driver assistance systems, did not comment.

Tesla's says "Full Self-Driving" gives access to more advanced driver assistance features but emphasizes "all Tesla vehicles require active driver supervision and are not autonomous."

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy has questioned Tesla's marketing the feature as "full self-driving," when it is incapable of that and said Tesla must do more to ensure people do not misuse the feature.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $137.57, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day.

  • Tesla stock’s losing streak continues after report of hiring freeze, layoff plans

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is planning another round of layoffs for the first quarter and is instituting a hiring freeze, Electrek reported on Wednesday

  • Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

    Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter. Tom Zhu, who heads Tesla's Asia operations, has been traveling with a team including Shanghai gigafactory manager, Song Gang, to Tesla's plants in California and Texas, and was there as recently as last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Tesla did not respond to written requests for comment from Reuters sent to its Shanghai and global media relations accounts.

  • Japan govt revises up fiscal 2023 growth forecast on higher capex, wages

    Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditure and substantial wage hikes that are seen underpinning consumption. The upgraded projections, which provide a basis for the government's annual budget plan due on Friday, underscore how Japan is set to buck a global growth slowdown thanks to robust domestic demand supported by inbound tourism reopening. "Private sector demands will drive growth in fiscal 2023," the government said in a statement, although warning of downside risks from an overseas economic slowdown, inflation, supply bottlenecks and market fluctuations.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Just 1% of Bond Investors Dodged Mistakes That Sank Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market humbled Wall Street’s best and brightest in 2022. Oblivious to what lay ahead — the most-aggressive interest rate hikes in decades — one bond fund manager after another was saddled with heavy losses.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuat

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain of a HIMARS battery

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of the USA Joseph Biden with the "The Cross of Military Merit" award from a Ukrainian captain. Source: Broadcast from the White House before the talk between the two leaders in Washington Quote from Zelenskyy: "One guy is a real hero, he is a captain, who asked me to give you his award.

  • One of the largest bitcoin miners files for bankruptcy protection as token prices fall and energy costs rise

    Crypto mining giant Core Scientific filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, joining a growing list of digital asset firms to sink in 2022.

  • Old video of Indian police beating protesters in 2020 misrepresented as 'Muslims attacked in Kashmir'

    A video has been viewed hundreds of times on social media with a false claim that it shows several Muslim men beaten by soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir for chanting anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans. The video has in fact circulated in local media reports about police beating protesters in Delhi in 2020, when clashes broke out over a contentious citizenship law."Muslim boys from Rajasthan went to visit Kashmir. There they started shouting anti-India slogans of 'long live Pakistan' and

  • Zelenskiy faces hard sell to win over U.S. House Republicans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will face a critical audience when he addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday: House Republicans who could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month. President Joe Biden's administration has sent almost $50 billion in foreign assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of its neighbor in February, including humanitarian, financial and military support. Congress, currently controlled by Biden's Democrats, is expected to approve $44.9 billion more this week in a bill funding the federal government.

  • Alex Jones said he was 'so stressed out' during his January 6 examination that he was unable to spell his own middle name correctly

    The far-right InfoWars host declined to answer a litany of questions from committee investigators, according to a transcript released Wednesday.

  • Electric vehicles: GM recalls nearly 140,000 Chevy Bolts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the GM’s recall of nearly 140,000 Chevy Bolt EV’s over fire risks.

  • FTX Paid for Blockfolio Deal Mostly in FTT Token It Invented

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, used a token it invented to fund its takeover of trading platform Blockfolio, according to financial statements obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swa

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Weary Wall Street cheers improved consumer confidence

    Global stock markets rose on Wednesday, as U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December, and the dollar regained stability after the Bank of Japan rocked markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on government bond yields. Wall Street's main stock indexes also rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 , and the Nasdaq Composite all up between 1.4% and 1.6%. In Europe, shares more than recovered the previous day's 0.4% drop, helped in part by a rally in sportswear stocks.

  • Lionel Messi Argentina kits are sold out after historic World Cup victory

    Fans clamored for Lionel Messi kits as the Argentinian star won his first World Cup. It's the country's first since 1986.

  • Elon Musk expects Twitter to be 'cash flow break-even' next year

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a "negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per year" before the cost cuts, Musk said on Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces audio chat. Since taking over Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk has laid off 50% of the company's employees and demanded remaining staff commit to long hours and a "hardcore" culture, prompting more employee departures.

  • Your Equifax settlement payment won't be $125 because too many people wanted the money

    People have been getting payments as low as $5.21 because of the sheer number of people who filed claims for money over the 2017 data breach.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Forced Its Way Higher on Wednesday

    This hasn't been a great month for the customer relationship management specialist, but investor sentiment might be improving.

  • Man United advances, Brighton loses in League Cup

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday. Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark's Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute and England's Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United's first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last month.

  • Netflix's (NFLX) Ad-Supported Tier Not So Popular With Users

    Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported tier fails to ignite user interest with only 9% of users buying the company's plan.