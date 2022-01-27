Tesla’s Drop Wiped Out $100 Billion of Market Value in a Day

Dana Hull and Esha Dey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out about $109 billion off its valuation in the course of a single day after the electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and outlook failed to impress investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker plunged nearly 12% on Thursday after an earnings call the previous day that was long on a humanoid robot called Optimus and short on new vehicles. The stock closed at $829 in New York, the lowest since Oct. 14. The decline was the second biggest on the S&P 500 Index on Thursday. The last time Tesla erased more than $100 billion in market value in a single day was Nov. 9.

During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said that the company would not bring any new vehicles to market this year. That was a letdown for many who assumed Musk’s promise of an “updated product road map” would include bullish news about the Cybertruck, Semi truck and plans for future, cheaper models.

“Tesla is clearly running out of momentum, and the lack of a launch of a low-budget car in the mid-$20,000 range really dampens the growth outlook as the competition tries to catch up,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.

During the call, a more broadly affordable, $25,000 version of Tesla’s mass-market Model 3 was dismissed as not being currently worked on, with greater emphasis placed on Tesla’s work around artificial intelligence and autonomy.

“In talking product pipeline, Musk pivoted from future vehicles (like the Roadster or

Additionally, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn warned that near-term higher input costs could impact the company’s market-leading margins.

“We are also seeing inflation and rising commodity prices which we expect to continue to put pressure on our costs. How this specifically impacts gross margins is uncertain,” Kirkhorn said.

The gloom from Tesla’s results spread to other EV startups as well, with stocks including Rivian Automotive Inc., Lucid Group Inc. and Fisker Inc. all falling 10% or more. Thursday’s rout adds to an already troubled run for these companies, which have been heavily beaten down amid a wider selloff in technology and growth stocks due concerns about rising interest rates. These three stocks combined have lost over $13 billion in market capitalization.

(Adds closing stock price in first and second paragraphs, Oanda comment in fourth.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and China Rush in Opposite Directions to Save the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The firebreak between mounting economic threats and a continuation in the global recovery: an imposing concrete and glass structure in the heart of Beijing’s financial district, elephant statues guarding the door, the Chinese flag flying above.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before S

  • Stock-market index that led the pandemic-fueled tumble just entered a bear-market for the first time in 2 years

    The Russell 2000 index, which gauges the performance of small-capitalization stocks, enters a bear market on Thursday.

  • Texas Governor Abbott Turns to Bitcoin Miners to Bolster the Grid and His Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Last fall, Texas Governor Greg Abbott gathered dozens of cryptocurrency deal makers in Austin where they discussed an idea that, on its face, seemed almost upside down: Electricity-hungry Bitcoin miners could shore up the state’s power grid, a top priority after a deep freeze last winter triggered blackouts that left hundreds dead.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPo

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Tesla earnings: Analyst explains 3 things that were ‘a bit cautious’ in the report

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.

  • Payments Firm SumUp Seeks New Funds at $22 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- SumUp is considering raising new money in a funding round that could value the U.K. payments company at about 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has

  • Taiwan Economy Grows Fastest Since 2010 as TSMC Gives Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with growth set to get another bump this year from an unprecedented spending spree by its largest company.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object a

  • Bentley CEO details $3.4 billion 'transformation' for electric vehicle era

    Bentley Motors CEO&nbsp;Adrian Hallmark joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bentley's push to make electric vehicles.

  • Stocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks coughed up another sizable advance, the dollar jumped and gold plunged as investors continued to reprice assets to account for the Federal Reserve’s pivot to restrictive policy.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Eve

  • Market check: Stocks lose steam into session close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the sector action as stocks head lower into the close.&nbsp;

  • Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study

    In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that just 32% of the population ages 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree. With 216.1 million people aged 25 and older in the United States, that leaves 147 million without a college degree. … Continue reading → The post Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credo Prices 2022’s First Big U.S. Tech IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. and selling shareholders raised $200 million in a downsized initial public offering, pricing shares at the bottom of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object

  • A custom 752-mile-range Tesla is just one battery breakthrough that scientists are developing

    In 2021, the battery industry was booming. Advancements in technology enabled more powerful and longer-lasting batteries, leading to a surge in their adoption in areas from utilities to consumer electronics, medical applications and the automotive industry. Engineers at the University of Texas have developed a sodium-sulfur battery that overcomes one of the biggest obstacles to the technology’s commercial viability: dendrite growth on the anode, which can cause degradation and even explosions.

  • Blackstone Dealmakers Doubled Pay to $1.6 Billion on Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The good times keep rolling for executives at the world’s biggest alternative asset manager.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallBlackstone Inc., which saw its share price double la

  • China Stocks Enter Bear Market as Yuan Tumbles Most in 7 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark slid into a bear market while the yuan tumbled the most in seven months, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstron

  • Why JetBlue Stock Is Flying High Today

    JetBlue isn't yet making money again, but investors were excited about the company's forecast for 2022. As expected, JetBlue lost money in Q4. JetBlue reported a loss of $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion, besting the $0.39 per share loss on $1.82 billion in revenue consensus.

  • Will Joe Manchin Kill Biden’s Legacy Forever by Rejecting His Supreme Court Nominee?

    The West Virginia moderate has a solid record of voting for Biden's judicial nominees, but he's going to have a ton of leverage as the president seeks to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer

  • Watch Out for the Pols Bearing Crypto

    Rio is the latest city to invest in Bitcoin. The public needs transparency.

  • Tesla Stock Dives Despite Earnings Beat As Product Roadmap Lacks Products

    Tesla earnings beat views, but Elon Musk said there will no new EVs in 2022, with the Cybertruck "hopefully" in 2023. Tesla stock plunged.

  • SoftBank COO in Talks to Leave After Clash Over Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced negotiations to leave the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching Ne