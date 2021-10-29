Tesla: EV Adoption at Tipping Point, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·2 min read

Remember when Tesla (TSLA) was having a difficult 2021? Well, those days are long gone now. The EV leader’s past week has been marked by the stock surging to continuous new highs boosted by positive headlines.

First came a blistering Q3 beat, followed by Hertz announcing it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of next year.

Hertz was once again the catalyst for further share gains when on Wednesday it became known the car rental company has struck a deal with Uber to supply the ride hailing service with 50,000 Tesla vehicles for drivers to rent. Beginning on November 1, Uber drivers will be able to rent Teslas in a number of cities including LA, SF, Washington DC, and San Diego.

“With the flagship Hertz deal earlier this week kicking it off, this Uber partnership is the largest expansion of EVs on a mobility platform in North America,” said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “We believe this starts to lay the groundwork for the long awaited robotaxi network over the next decade from Tesla with the Uber/Hertz partnership planting the seeds for where this is all directionally heading in our opinion.”

With the expansion into both ridesharing and car rentals, Ives is no doubt the latest developments “massively expand Tesla's and EVs overall addressable TAM.”

The next item to tick off on Tesla’s to-do list, according to Ives, should be to make the company’s FSD (full self-driving) feature “ready for safe deployment.” It’s no pipedream for the company make robotaxis a reality over the next 2-3 years, the 5-star analyst claims.

While currently EVs account for just 2% of all vehicles in the US, given the “rapid electrification” exhibited at such auto luminaries as GM and Ford, by 2025, Ives expects this figure will “approach and potentially exceed” 10%. The 5-star analyst counts the Hertz deal as nothing less than a “tipping point for EV adoption,” and expects other bulk deals will follow.

So great news for the fledgling EV industry, but what does it all mean for TSLA investors? Going by Ives’ $1,100 price target, the analyst expects shares to stay range bound for now (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

The rest of the Street strikes a more cautious tone; while 11 analysts are positive on TSLA’s prospects, with 6 additional Holds and Sells, each, the consensus is that Tesla stock is a Hold. Most consider the shares overvalued; the $836.50 average price target suggests shares will slide ~24% over the one-year timeframe. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla board member sells shares worth $200 million after stock bump -filings

    A Tesla Inc board member sold shares of the electric carmaker worth more than $200 million on Wednesday, after the stock crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time to hit a record, according to filings and Reuters' calculation. Tesla became the fifth company to hit the trillion-dollar benchmark on Monday following a deal with rental car company Hertz and after it recorded its best quarterly revenue and profits. Ira Ehrenpreis, an independent director on Tesla board, exercised options to buy 370,000 shares at about $50 each on Wednesday before their expiration in June next year, filings with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission showed.

  • Hertz says it may expand supply of Teslas to Uber to 150,000

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Rental car company Hertz said on Thursday it could expand plans to supply Tesla vehicles to Uber to 150,000 during the next three years from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful. But Hertz added a chip shortage and other constraints could affect the plan. Hertz earlier this week said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, half of which would be offered exclusively as a rental option for Uber drivers by 2023.

  • Tesla Is Sharply Extended, But Here's A Way To Play The Big EV Rally

    If Tesla stock is any indication, the U.S. is gearing up to shift from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

  • Tesla's deal with Hertz opens a new frontier for the EV maker

    Auto rental giant Hertz gave its strongest signal to the markets that it had resurrected from bankruptcy with this week's news that it would purchase 100,000 Tesla vehicles for a reported $4.2 billion. Hertz made headlines again two days later, when it said that Uber committed to renting up to half of that order for its drivers. The first thing that jumps out is the scale of the deal -- until now unheard of for EVs, Ivan Drury, an auto industry analyst with Edmunds.com, explained.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Strong But Fed Taper On Tap; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • How Hertz is fighting to stay relevant

    In the span of less than a week, Hertz has made three big strategic moves intended to keep the car rental giant from fading into oblivion.Why it matters: Ride-hailing and other mobility innovations are rapidly changing the way people get from A to B, posing an existential threat to traditional car rental services. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHertz, even more than rivals Avis and Enterprise, was also hammered during the pande

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped This Week

    Investors loved the electric-car maker's big third quarter and Hertz's move to order 100,000 Tesla vehicles.

  • Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

    Mastercard's (MA) Q3 results reflect revenue and earnings growth on the back of healthy consumer spending.

  • Tesla Shares Record Best Monthly Rally Since November

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares recorded their biggest monthly gain in almost a year to cap October with an all-time high market value.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityShares of the electric-vehicle maker surged 44% in October, their biggest monthly climb since Nove

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • Volkswagen gets reality check after Tesla's week of milestones

    It's been a sobering week for Herbert Diess' electric vehicle ambitions. While Tesla joined the trillion-dollar club, received a landmark order from Hertz and set a new sales record in Europe, the Volkswagen chief presented a sales and deliveries outlook cut and a drop in quarterly profits that drove home one point: dethroning Elon Musk as the king of electric vehicles (EV) has got a lot harder. "The recent achievements of Tesla are sending a clear message," Diess told analysts during a call on third-quarter results on Thursday that ended up being mainly about Tesla.

  • The 'future looks bright' for Ethereum: Analyst

    Angie Lau, Forkast.News CEO & Editor-in-Chief, discusses Ether's new blockchain upgrade, the surge of ProShares' Bitcoin Futures ETF and a new 'Squid Game' token causing some concerns.

  • What The Name Change Means For Facebook And Why Pete Najarian Is Buying Call Options

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading higher Friday after the company announced that it will change its name to Meta. Friday's move higher is less about the name change and more about the direction in which the company is headed, according to Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian. "I think it's about the direction in which Zuckerberg is directing this company and this pivot that they are making right now from Facebook into the metaverse itself," Najarian said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Half

  • Broken supply chain is a problem, but it’s also a chance to learn to live with less

    Buying stuff often took the place of activities and travel during the pandemic, but now, let’s focus more on people than things. [Opinion]

  • Spooky News: Automakers And Car Shoppers Are Going To Keep Hurting

    Chip shortages and other problems don’t seem to be going anywhere for a while…

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.