Tesla to expand presence in Palo Alto despite HQ move to Texas -source

FILE PHOTO: Row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has agreed to lease office space from HP Inc near the electric carmaker's current headquarters in Palo Alto, California, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tesla's expansion in Palo Alto came even after CEO Elon Musk announced last week that the company was moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.

The person said Tesla does not have enough space for its current offices, which led the company to secure an additional site.

Earlier, real estate news provider the Registry reported Tesla has leased 325,000 square feet at 1501 Page Mill Road from HP Inc, citing sources with knowledge of the leasing market.

Musk has said Tesla will keep expanding activities in California, including boosting output for its car factory in Fremont and its battery plant in Nevada by 50%.

Musk, who had said the Texas move was due to lack of space at the Fremont factory and expensive housing prices in California, did not elaborate on how many people would move to Texas.

Tesla has 12,000 employees in the San Francisco Bay area, including 750 in Palo Alto, according to estimates by Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies.

Neither Tesla nor HP were immediately available for comment. HP Inc, a pioneer of Silicon Valley, is headquartered in Palo Alto, but its spinoff Hewlett Packard Enterprise has moved its headquarters to Texas.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Austin cheers Tesla's headquarters move, but local home buyers left on edge

    Austin prides itself on "keeping it weird," but the city's success at luring more big companies such as Tesla Inc has some residents wary of getting priced out of their unique culture. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said on Thursday the electric car maker will move its headquarters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-moving-headquarters-austin-texas-says-ceo-musk-2021-10-07 from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Housing prices in the Austin metro area have skyrocketed in recent years, with large tech firms including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Oracle Corp building new campuses in and around the city.

  • Aspirin use to prevent first heart attacks not recommended for most older adults -U.S. panel

    People aged 60 or older who are at risk of heart disease should not start a daily low-dose aspirin regimen to prevent a first heart attack because the risk of internal bleeding outweighs its benefits, a U.S. expert panel recommended on Tuesday. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it plans to update its 2016 recommendation as there is new evidence that the risk of potentially life-threatening internal bleeding from regular aspirin use increases with age. The task force, a panel of 16 independent experts in disease prevention appointed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also said evidence was insufficient to say that low-dose aspirin use reduces the occurrence or death due to colorectal cancer.

  • U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to give final approval on Tuesday to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, were expected to maintain party discipline and pass the hard-fought, $480 billion debt limit increase https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07, despite facing another deadline within weeks to avoid both a historic debt default and temporary government shutdown. Looking past Tuesday's vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she hoped there could be a future bipartisan solution to the debt ceiling issue, despite top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell's warning that his party will not help next time.

  • Washington Post Publishes Blistering Exposé of Jeff Bezos’ ‘Dysfunctional’ Blue Origin

    The space exploration company's culture is "toxic" and "authoritarian," say former employees

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Spain's Royals preside over military parade

    King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the traditional parade to cheers accompanied by members of the government, opposition politicians and members of Spain's Olympic team.Sanchez urged unity with a tweet before the military parade in Madrid, which was attended by more than 2,000 troops, in a sign that Spain's COVID-19 situation has improved.Sanchez, who was booed by a section of the crowd that appeared to be against his left-wing government, is opposed to a referendum on independence for Catalonia.Some 2,656 soldiers took part in a march past along with 115 military vehicles while air force planes took part in a fly past as well as a parachutist with a giant Spanish flag.

  • IRS Reminds Taxpayers to Check Withholdings Ahead of Friday’s Filing Deadline

    The IRS is reminding taxpayers this week to check if they are eligible for withholding before the Oct. 15 deadline. See: The IRS Is Behind On Processing More Than 5.5 Million Tax Returns As Oct. 15...

  • Bidens attend their nephew's wedding to a former Real Housewives TV star

    Cuffe Owens is the son of President Joe Biden's sister. Owens is marrying Meghan King, who was a cast member of "Real Housewives of Orange County."

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Gabby Petito: Autopsy confirms cause of death as strangulation

    Decomposition suggested Gabby Petito’s body had been in the wilderness for three to four weeks, the coroner said

  • Is coffee healthy or not? Here's how much you should drink — and how much is too much

    How much coffee should you drink? Depends on who you ask. As one expert put it: "If you like coffee and you want to drink it, it's probably safe."

  • Man admits to selling company laptops worth $122,000, paying female livestreamers

    Chen Weizhou misappropriated 17 laptops from his workplace and bought 40 others in his company’s name to sell.

  • 'RHOC' alum Meghan King marries Cuffe Owens, President Biden in attendance at nephew's wedding

    Surprise! Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens are married. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 37, and Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden, only went pubic with their relationship two weeks ago. The nuptials were announced on Monday by the White House as the president and First Lady Jill Biden attended. The "small, family wedding" took place on Monday at the home of Owen's parents.

  • Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner determines

    Her official cause of death was disclosed Tuesday — after her manner of death was ruled homicide — amid the weekslong manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiancé.

  • Watch live as Jeff Bezos' rocket company launches TV star William Shatner to the edge of space on Wednesday

    Shatner explored the fictional galaxy as Star Trek's Captain James T. Kirk. Now Blue Origin is sending him on an 11-minute jaunt to the edge of space.

  • Where Zillow says home prices are headed in 2022

    Homebuyers shouldn’t pencil in a price correction, according to Zillow’s forecast model.

  • Massage Chair Guru Seeks $64.5 Million for Brentwood Estate With Underground Conference Room

    In today’s frenzied real estate market, many Los Angeles homes are apt to give you sticker shock. But few can do it quite like this Brentwood mansion, which has popped up for sale with a scalding $64.5 million ask. Should the property sell for anywhere near the listing price, it will rank as one of […]

  • Is the Boise home market correcting itself? Sellers reduce prices as supply increases

    Broker says 99% of home price changes she saw in September were reductions.

  • 'Home prices will grow a further 16%' by end of next year: Goldman forecast

    If you thought home prices couldn't go any higher from their ridiculously expensive levels, you won't be happy to hear this.

  • Selling Your Home at a ‘Profit’ May Not Be as Advantageous as It Sounds

    The housing market is still red-hot with homes continuing to be listed and sold at lighting speeds nationwide. Housing inventory continues to remain low, sparking bidding wars and pushing home prices...