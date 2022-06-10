Tesla Files to Split Shares 3-For-1 as Investors Bail on Stock
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it will ask shareholders to approve a 3-for-1 stock split at their August annual meeting, according to a proxy statement filed Friday after the market close.
The stock briefly jumped 2.2% in postmarket trading on the news. The proposed split in the form of a dividend comes amid a sharp selloff in Tesla, which saw its shares underperform broad markets. The stock is down nearly 35%, compared with a 18% drop for the S&P 500.
The company also said Larry Ellison will step down from the board. The Oracle Corp. chairman first joined Tesla’s board in December 2018.
The electric-vehicle maker first announced its plan for a stock split on March 28 via a tweet that lacked further details. The shareholder meeting will be held on Aug. 4 both virtually and in Austin, Texas, where the company is based.
