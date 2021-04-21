Tesla first-quarter registrations in California fall marginally - data

FILE PHOTO: Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's vehicle registrations in California dropped marginally during the first quarter compared with last year, weighed down by a slump in Model 3 registrations, according to data from Cross-Sell, a research firm that collates title and registration data.

The automaker reported record vehicle deliveries for the January-to-March quarter earlier this month, as solid demand for less expensive models offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.

California registrations for Tesla's Model 3 mass-market sedan fell 54% on a yearly basis to 8,060, while Tesla's Model Y compact crossover utility vehicle garnered 12,227 in the first quarter, Cross-Sell data showed on Tuesday.

Tesla had earlier said it was receiving strong reception of the Model Y in China and is quickly progressing to full production capacity in the country.

The report also showed registrations in California, a bellwether for the electric-car maker and its largest U.S. market, declined from about 22,117 vehicles in the fourth-quarter to around 21,520 vehicles the first quarter.

Total first-quarter vehicle registrations in the 22 states where data was collected stood at 44,502, with Model Y accounting for more than half of the registrations.

Registration figures might not accurately reflect the number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter as registrations in the United States typically take about 30 days from the time of sale.

Tesla, whose shares surged more than 700% in 2020, is expected to report first-quarter results after market close on April 26.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta, Noor Zainab Hussain and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Scottie Pippen Mourns Loss Of His Son Antron: 'Beautiful Soul Gone Way Too Soon'

    “I am so proud of the man that he became,” the NBA legend wrote in a tribute published on his social media platforms.

  • Singapore's border measures for travellers from India to be tightened

    Singapore authorities on Tuesday (20 April) announced the tightening of border measures for travellers from India as well as relaxing those for those arriving from Hong Kong and with recent travel history to the UK and South Africa.

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono Is Open To Adding Seats To The Supreme Court

    Senator Mazie Hirono advocates for court reform and is open to the idea of adding more seats to the Supreme Court. Read about Senator Hirono's remarkable life and career in her new memoir, "Heart Of Fire." #Colbert #MazieHirono #SenatorHirono

  • Jim Jordan Asked A Snarky Question About Masks And Twitter Users Did Not Hold Back

    "Ohioans, when you're visiting your loved one's grave, remember Jim Jordan was laughing at them," one critic fired back at the Ohio Republican.

  • ‘An American court did right by an African-American man. For a change’ | Opinion

    I sat there trying to remember how to breathe.

  • Idriss Déby: Chad's future rocked by president's battlefield death

    In power for 30 years, Idriss Déby's death leaves huge uncertainties at the heart of government.

  • A Global Minimum Tax Would Do Maximum Global Damage

    Over the past 30 years, corporate-tax rates have fallen across the developed world. Advanced economies have woken up to the fact that lower marginal rates encourage entrepreneurship and attract foreign direct investment. Political leaders have reasonably attempted to make their countries more attractive — a trend that has been described as a “race to the bottom.” In a recent speech, U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called for a rejection of this race. Rather than pursuing a competitive tax policy, Yellen is advocating a new global minimum corporate-tax rate to ensure all nations tax corporate profits fairly. But Yellen’s plan is misguided. In fact, it would hurt the citizens of all nations party to such an agreement. In her speech, Yellen explained that the pressures of tax competition have prevented countries from enjoying full sovereignty over fiscal policy. If countries wish to spend more, and fund that spending with high corporate taxes, then they risk companies’ offshoring their profits and taking away any revenue that governments might gain. Countries such as Ireland, Moldova, and Paraguay have adopted extremely low rates to attract businesses to their shores. This has helped them compete with richer nations internationally, but has also resulted in a drop in American tax revenue, as companies move their profits toward these “havens.” For Yellen, that simply won’t do. But a global minimum tax isn’t the way to fix these problems. While countries’ abilities to raise corporate taxes is restricted by the fact that companies may offshore profits (and that may be problematic for governments in high-tax countries), that is a feature, not a bug. This economic phenomenon is well-known. It’s just called the Laffer Curve. If governments tax beyond the optimal rate, then revenues will start to fall. All a global minimum would do is increase the point of receipt maximization: Beyond that minimum, countries would still compete on tax policy. Ireland may have to raise its rates, but so long as other countries maintain higher rates, they will still be at a disadvantage. Sovereign nations are free to flex how they set their own fiscal policies based on their own needs. As the pandemic has shown, that’s a good thing: Evidence from the World Bank suggests that the developing world’s recovery from the pandemic will be more sluggish than much of the developed world. In response Ghana has opted to provide a 30 percent rebate for companies in sectors especially impacted by the pandemic. What good reason is there to prevent a poor country such as Ghana from providing tax relief to help kick-start its economy during a devastating recession? Indeed, what reason is there to prevent a richer country such as Ireland from adopting tax cuts that allow it to become an economic powerhouse? These issues aside, there’s the plain truth that corporate taxes are a very bad way of taxing corporate income. Studies show 51 percent of corporate-tax costs are passed directly on to workers. Given that the marginal excess burden of the corporate tax is roughly 30 percent of the revenue raised, this would mean that for every single dollar generated for the government 65 cents would be lost from workers’ pockets. Rather regressive, don’t you think? There is a tax, however, that would help end the incentive for companies to offshore and would do so without needlessly restraining other countries. Yellen should consider a destination-based cash-flow tax, like the one proposed by the Republican Party in 2016. Rather than taxing companies based on where their profits are registered, this plan would instead work more like a value-added tax, levied on cash flows in a given country — something that cannot be avoided without withdrawing business from the country altogether. The plan generates more income that could be used to reduce the overall tax burden and it would increase businesses’ incentive to invest in themselves and grow. Under the current system, firms cannot deduct the full value of their investments; instead they must deduct a fraction of the investment value each year over the lifespan of that investment. The cash-flow tax would allow companies to deduct investments entirely and in the same year they were made. That’s a big deal. When this was adopted between 2002 and 2008 it increased investment by 17.5 percent and wages by 2.5 percent. Policy-makers could respond to international competition with a hare-brained scheme that does nothing to improve welfare. Or they could pursue simple reforms that would rationalize the tax code and boost GDP. Let’s hope they choose the latter.

  • Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a dispute that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices. The justices in February, after President Joe Biden's inauguration, had rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election. In the case the court rejected Monday, however, the court had called for additional briefing that was not complete until the end of March. The case involved a federal court challenge to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision requiring election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrived up to three days after the election.

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Woman 'gang raped' in 'horrendous' and 'sickening' Manchester park attack, say police

    Police say a woman was raped by a group of men in a park in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

  • Queen's friend and former horse adviser died on day of Prince Philip's funeral

    Sir Michael Oswald died after a long illness.

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Iran says it only enriched its uranium to 60% as a show of strength, and can revert to nuclear-deal levels if the US lifts sanctions

    Iran said it wanted to show its strength after an attack on its Natanz nuclear plant earlier this month, which it blames Israel for.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates